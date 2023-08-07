Home page politics

From: Florian Nauman

Is Germany a “wrong-way driver” when it comes to nuclear power? Markus Söder wants the nuclear power plants back – a green man gleefully mocks a Tegernsee scenario.

Munich/Berlin – In his ARD “summer interview” Markus Söder thought aloud about a possible reactivation of nuclear power in Germany – for this the CSU boss is now receiving criticism from several directions: Green veteran Jürgen Trittin scoffed at the situation at the Fukushima nuclear power plant a hypothetical role of Upper Bavarian lakes as runoff for radioactive waste water. Former CSU Minister Eberhard Sinner, on the other hand, indirectly accused Söder of being a turnaround at the wrong time.

Söder calls for nuclear power comeback: counter Greens

“From 2025 we will try – if the energy crisis is still there – to do a reactivation,” Söder said on Sunday (August 6) with a view to a possible Union-led government in Berlin. Thanks to the exit from nuclear power implemented by the traffic light, Germany is an “energy policy wrong-way driver” in an international comparison: “In the crisis, the whole world is now trying to keep nuclear energy as a bridging energy – only Germany is not,” explained Söder.

Markus Söder wants to go back to nuclear power – the Greens tease with a Fukushima scenario for the beautiful Tegernsee. © Montage: Imago/Ulrich Wagner/Panama Pictures/fn

The Bavarian Greens member of the Bundestag Dieter Janecek commented on the speech about the “wrong-way driver” rather dryly – he accused Söder’s state government of blocking the grid expansion and of having “brought to a standstill” wind energy. Janecek’s party friend Trittin expressed his doubts about the Bavarian course more pointedly.

Söder’s nuclear power plant demand: Grüner scoffs at Tegernsee dumping – also CSU party friend angry

The former Federal Environment Minister took the development in Fukushima as an opportunity for a taunt. Japan will soon release treated cooling water from the power plant ruins into the sea. “I’m now waiting for Markus Söder to declare his willingness to use Tegernsee and Lake Starnberg in such a case…” Trittin tweeted.

There were also critical comments: “Shouldn’t you first demand tsunami protection measures for Upper Bavaria?” A user asked. In fact, at least the catastrophe scenario that occurred in Fukushima seems unlikely in Bavaria. The comparison is nonetheless piquant. Söder of all people had vehemently demanded an exit in 2011 after the reactor catastrophe in Japan – during this phase the then Bavarian Minister for the Environment had referred, among other things, to the danger of plane crashes.

Former Bavarian Minister of State Eberhard Sinner (also CSU) accused him of this on Monday. “Nuclear would have been better than coal as a bridging technology. That could not be communicated to Söder in 2011,” Sinner tweeted. Now the “knowledge comes too late”.

Söder and nuclear power: Germany now “ghost driver”?

In the election campaign before the Bavarian election, Söder had already raised the issue of nuclear power several times. In the meantime, the Prime Minister also pondered about nuclear power plants under Bavarian control – a scenario that an expert talked to Merkur.de however, rejected as “absolutely illusory”. Criticism from the Greens, among others, was also caused by the fact that Söder called for a nuclear repository, but referred to areas outside of Bavaria: There were “good technical arguments” against the Free State as a location, Söder explained in April.

Opinions differ as to whether Germany is actually a “mistaken driver” when it comes to nuclear power. The fact is that France, among others, is forging coalitions to further expand the technology and countries such as Sweden and Finland are increasingly relying on nuclear power again. However, the environmental protection association WWF pointed out on Sunday that at least until 2020, energy production in nuclear power plants would stagnate compared to the expansion of renewable energies, but also with fossil fuels. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent gas shortages in Europe may have already changed this picture. (fn)