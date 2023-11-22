Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Markus Söder’s CSU has presented a position paper on integration. In it she collects demands that are likely to be well received in the conservative milieu.

Munich – The “German dominant culture” is back – at least in a CSU position paper on integration policy that Prime Minister Markus Söder’s party has now presented. “We must demand that the migrants who come to us accept our dominant culture,” says the draft of the paper.

For 15 years there wasn’t much talk about such a dominant culture. It was already on everyone’s lips in 2016, when the CSU single-handedly enshrined it in its own Bavarian integration law after 16 hours of continuous debate. At that time, the opposition – the Greens, SPD, Free Voters – were extremely bothered by the term “German dominant culture”.

Is Markus Söder’s CSU moving to the right? A position paper on integration policy makes people sit up and take notice. © Frank Hoermann/Sven Simon/Imago

CSU presents positions on the integration of migrants

What is meant by dominant culture caused controversial discussion even back then. The CSU’s current position paper states: The guiding culture includes “in particular democracy, freedom, the rule of law, equality, tolerance and a positive commitment to our country and, of course, Israel’s inviolable right to exist.” Integration means adopting the values ​​of the country of immigration.

The CSU paper not only brings the dominant culture back into the political spotlight – the other points are also decidedly conservative. The group is once again calling for an upper limit for immigrants, more education and values, no foreign funding for mosques and tough sanctions against anti-Semites. Söder recently made a name for himself when he pushed ahead with a payment card for asylum seekers.

Söder has recently avoided pithy words about migration

The paper apparently marks a readjustment of the CSU compass back to positions that the party had already represented in the asylum crisis from 2015 to 2018. It was during this time that Markus Söder deliberately dropped the word “asylum tourism” in the “Tagesthemen” and in the “heute Journal” in the bitter asylum dispute with the sister party CDU. Afterwards there was a hail of criticism that he was using the AfD in his choice of words. Söder rowed back remorsefully and declared in the state parliament that he would no longer use the term.

As a result, the CSU has recently decided against such pithy and clear statements. In internal meetings, Söder warned his party friends against making careless statements. The media would closely monitor how the CSU behaves. He himself held back and left press inquiries about integration policy unanswered.

But the new position paper suggests that there is now a rethink in the CSU. This had already been indicated when Söder in the Bavarian election campaign recalled the striking CSU asylum course of earlier years – for example with his creation of the word “integration limit”. The background was probably the change in mood among the population towards migration, which Söder – known for his many changes of heart – was probably aware of.

CSU criticizes traffic light migration policy: “Multi-cultural cuddly course failed”

State parliamentary group leader Klaus Holetschek said on Tuesday (November 21st) when presenting the new paper: “We have to completely rethink integration – because Islamism and anti-Semitism on our streets show that we are here with the multi-cultural cuddly course of red-green have failed.” A 180-degree turnaround in migration policy is not enough. “The federal government must finally focus on our guiding culture and our values ​​and demand them as the basis for our coexistence – as we have already anchored in the Bavarian Integration Act.”

Even the ban on headscarves, which was controversially discussed years ago, is experiencing a new edition: “I could definitely imagine that we would also critically question the wearing of headscarves in schools,” said Holetschek. There should be no more bans on thinking.

Are Söder and the CSU returning to their old credo?

What’s behind the hard line? Is Söder hoping for more approval in more conservative circles? This fits with statements about “illegal migration”, which must be combated using all permissible means – including warnings that otherwise social peace in the country would be at risk.

From the CSU it is said that some of the positions seem as if the party is now increasingly reflecting on the former credo of Franz Josef Strauss, according to which there should be no democratically legitimized party to the right of the CSU. The party had lost this status in recent years to the AfD and partly also to the Free Voters. (dpa/smu)

