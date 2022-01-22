Home page politics

Friedrich Merz (r), future CDU federal chairman, speaks to Markus Söder (CSU), Prime Minister of Bavaria and CSU chairman, who was connected via video © Michael Kappeler / dpa

The CSU chairman Markus Söder has announced a new beginning in relations with the sister party CDU.

Munich – Like the newly elected CDU chairman Friedrich Merz, he was “determined to start a new chapter and work well together,” said Söder on Saturday at the digital CDU party conference. The Union is “always strongest” when cooperation is going well.

At the beginning of last year, Söder fought a power struggle for the Union chancellor candidacy with the previous CDU leader Armin Laschet, which Laschet finally won. After that, CSU politicians repeatedly criticized the election campaign. In the end, the Union got a disastrous election result and found itself in the opposition.

The Union did not use its potential in 2021, said Söder. Mistakes were made “and there were injuries” – that applies equally to the CDU and CSU. These injuries “must also heal in order to be successful again”.

The resolution to “do it well” was definitely there last year, Söder said. But then it didn’t work. “We’re sorry and I’m sorry.”

Söder congratulated the new CDU leader Merz on the approval of almost 95 percent at the party conference. That is “a big pound”; “I would have liked to have had such an election result myself”. In Merz’s speech it was also felt that there was “a new chance, a new hope for all of us”.

The Union must clearly state its positions and absorb social trends, said the CSU leader and Bavarian Prime Minister. Three things are needed for future success: “Ideas for the future, cohesion and confidence.” Söder asked to look ahead. “If you just lick your wounds morosely, you won’t inspire anyone.”

