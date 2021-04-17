ofAstrid Theil shut down

The K question in the Union has still not been resolved. Two surveys have now been published that could have a decisive influence on the negotiations between Söder (CSU) and Laschet (CDU).

Berlin – By Sunday (April 18), the question of the candidate for chancellor in the Union should be finally clarified after weeks of wrestling. Two surveys have now produced a result that could be of great relevance in decision-making.

According to a poll by the Kantar polling institute conducted by Focus was commissioned and for which a preliminary report is available, the Germans perceive the behavior of Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) in finding a candidate for chancellor as more positive than that of the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU). As part of the survey, 506 participants were asked about this topic. 48 percent of those surveyed rated Markus Söder’s behavior as “very good” or “fairly good”, while Armin Laschet only rated 39 percent.

Survey: electoral success of the Union depends on candidate for chancellor

Another survey showed that for over 50 percent of Germans it makes a difference for their voting decision whether Laschet or Söder runs as candidate for chancellor in the federal elections. The poll by the polling institute Civey was conducted by Business Insider commissioned. Anyone entering the race as a candidate for chancellor for the Union could therefore have far-reaching effects on the Union’s overall success in the Bundestag election.

The representative survey showed that for 51.4 percent of Germans it makes a difference whether Laschet or Söder runs as the Union’s candidate for chancellor. 43.1 percent even stated that it “definitely” makes a difference. 45.2 percent of the participants stated that the decision between Söder and Laschet “probably not” or “definitely not” will influence their voting decision. 3.4 percent of the respondents were undecided.

Race for the candidacy for chancellor: Söder is ahead of Laschet

However, the survey says nothing about whether the respondents prefer Laschet or Söder. However, in recent weeks, Söder is clearly ahead of Laschet in some surveys. According to the current ARD Germany trend, 44 percent of German citizens and 72 percent of Union supporters considered Söder to be the better candidate for chancellor. Only 15 percent of German citizens and 17 percent of Union supporters were of the opinion that Laschet was better suited for the candidacy. Every third respondent stated that neither Söder nor Laschet was a suitable candidate for Union chancellor.

K question has become an internal party dispute: a decision is imminent

In both the Union and the Greens, the question of the candidacy for chancellor has reached its hottest phase. Laschet and Söder had agreed to clarify by Sunday at the latest the question of who will stand as candidate for chancellor in the federal election in September for the Union.

If Söder and Laschet cannot decide by Sunday as announced, there is a threat of a fight vote on Tuesday in the Union faction of the Bundestag. According to information from Business Insider collections of signatures should already exist for a corresponding vote. The K question has developed into an internal party dispute in the Union.

The Greens want to take another day to clarify the K question. The party chairmen Annalena Baebock and Robert Habeck want to agree by Monday which of the two will lead the Greens in the federal election campaign. (at)