From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Markus Söder (l, CSU), federal chairman of his party, and Matthias Deiß, deputy head of the ARD capital studio, are sitting on the terrace of the Marie-Elisabeth-Lüders-Haus shortly before the recording for the ARD summer interview for “Report from Berlin”. © Carsten Koall/dpa

CSU party leader Söder excludes even the smallest cooperation with “system opponents” AfD. He does not want to determine the Union Chancellor candidate until autumn 2024. But he shouldn’t be.

Munich/Berlin – The chairman of the CSU and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder provided answers to current sensitive debates in the ARD summer interview and in the subsequent “Ask yourself” format. The focus was particularly on the statements by Union leader Friedrich Merz on the prospect of cooperation with the AfD and the determination of the Union’s next candidate for chancellor.

Cooperation with the AfD? Söder clearly rules out cooperation at the municipal level

In his own summer interview before Söder, Merz had one on July 23 Cooperation with the AfD at the municipal level not excluded. After all, the election of the district administrator in Sonneberg or the mayor in Raguhn-Jeßnitz were “democratic elections”, according to Merz. After sharp criticism, however, he had to backtrack and wrote on Platform X, formerly known as Twitter: “The resolution of the CDU applies. There will also be no cooperation between the CDU and the AfD at the local level.”

“Of course that was misinterpreted,” said the CSU boss in the summer interview about Merz’s words. He also called the CDU chairman about it. “Cooperation with the AfD is out of the question, no matter where,” Söder continued. After all, the AfD is “not a conservative group” but a “radical party” and wants to get out of both the EU and NATO. “In the end, that means loss of prosperity, poverty, and we’re becoming a kind of Putin protectorate,” explained the CSU leader.

In the “Ask yourself” format, he described the AfD as the “main opponent of the system”. The party wants to turn Germany’s system upside down and must therefore be fought. With a view to a question about the demarcation of the CSU from the AfD, Söder replied that his party was not a “frustration alternative”, but the “solution to the problem”. Unlike the AfD, one is not a “radical party”.

How to deal with AfD applications? Söder wants “it would be best to formulate your own application”

Recently, there has been intense discussion at the municipal level on how to deal with AfD applications that are acceptable in terms of content. There were also voices in the Union that believed that such motions could be approved. However, Söder contradicted this and presented a concrete approach on how to behave in such cases. “It’s best to formulate your own application that covers it much better,” said the CSU chairman.

If the Bavarian prime minister has his way, people talk “far too much” about “these guys” anyway. Instead of talking about the AfD, you have to come up with solutions yourself, for example with migration policy. Something better had to be offered here, said Söder, who praised Bavaria as the “safest federal state” and referred to its own border police, among other things.

He rejected allegations that the CSU used rhetoric similar to that of the AfD. The CSU had spoken of “heating espionage” when the Greens’ Minister of Economics Robert Habeck had heating plans, and the AfD had accused the Greens of a “heating stasi”. “It has to be a bit of escalation,” said Söder and went on to attack Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to defend himself. “I always hear from you journalists that you almost fall asleep when Olaf Scholz gives a press conference because it would never come to a head,” he emphasized. “Bayern is of course a bit clearer,” said Söder.

Chancellor race in the Union: Söder himself does not want to become Chancellor but stay in Bavaria

In the summer interview and in the “Ask yourself” format with Söder, the question was also asked who the Union’s next candidate for chancellor would be. In any case, the Bavarian Prime Minister ruled himself out. He wanted to stay in Bavaria, he emphasized very clearly and without any hesitation. However, Union voters do not seem to have the same opinion: According to a survey presented by Matthias Deiß, the deputy head of the ARD capital studio, 38 percent want to see Söder as a candidate for chancellor. NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst is therefore 29 percent ahead of CDU leader Merz with 20 percent.

But Söder kept saying in the summer interview that he had a “clear compass”. “I want us to have a strong Bavaria, but of course I also want us to have a safe and stable Germany,” he said. He will help from Bavaria to get Germany moving again. “But not as Chancellor,” said Bavaria’s Prime Minister.

Söder does not want to address the question of chancellor in the Union until autumn 2024: more pressure on Merz

If Söder has his way, the Union should first wait for the results of the state elections in 2024 to determine the candidate for chancellor. “I would definitely suggest autumn,” said Söder. He was against the proposal to make a decision after the European elections in June. This deviates from the previous line. In addition, you have “not even half-time at the traffic light”: “And who would decide in the 41st minute what the line-up is for the next game?”

However, Söder is increasing the pressure on Merz. Because with a view to the state elections in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg, it now looks very difficult for the CDU. In Brandenburg, the CDU is only in third place in polls with around 18 percent. Things are similar in Thuringia: with around 20 percent, the Christian Democrats are in third place. Even in Saxony, where the CDU has governed since 1990, it ranks second behind the AfD. For CDU leader Merz, who is least in demand as a candidate for chancellor anyway, the possible election bankruptcies could be expensive and miss his chances of the final blow.

Söder on the K question in the “Ask yourself” format: CSU boss can work with both Wüst and Merz

In the “Ask yourself” format, Söder did not want to say any negative words about his colleagues Merz and Wüst. To the short question “Merz or Wüst?” the CSU boss replied: “Both. So Hendrik Wüst is an old friend, I’m on the right track with Friedrich Merz. ”The ARD Germany trend recently revealed miserable chancellor prospects for Merz. Only 16 percent of those surveyed answered that Merz would be a good chancellor. Söder probably doesn’t think much of that and relied on the example of Scholz: “Three months before the last federal election, Scholz was behind Laschet.” It was still too early to talk about it. (bb)