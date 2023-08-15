Home page politics

From: Sebastian Horsch

Split

Markus Söder (CSU), federal chairman of his party. © Carsten Koall/dpa

Markus Söder opposes the traffic light plans, which provide for various electricity charges in Germany. He accuses the government of an “attack”.

Munich – In the dispute over different electricity fees in northern and southern Germany, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) is vehemently opposed to the Federal Network Agency’s proposal to introduce an electricity price reform with lower fees for regions with a lot of wind power. “The traffic light just can’t do it: Expansion-based network fees are the entry into electricity price zones,” said the CSU boss to the Münchner Merkur. “Anyone who goes this route will ultimately turn out to be the gravediggers of southern German industry and thus endanger prosperity throughout Germany.” He called the move an “attack” on the south.

On Saturday (12 August), the authority spoke out in favor of distributing network charges more fairly. The President of the Federal Network Agency, Klaus Müller, argues that citizens in federal states such as Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony or Brandenburg – where wind energy has been expanded significantly in recent years – would be financially burdened particularly heavily. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has also spoken out in favor of relieving regions in northern Germany of network charges.

Söder, on the other hand, refers to solar energy in Bavaria: The Free State is the “photovoltaic master of the republic,” says the Prime Minister. “We are in first place both in terms of installed capacity and in terms of expansion.” It is downright “absurd” how the traffic lights and now also the Federal Chancellor talk about burdens, especially in these times of crisis: “Once the industry is gone, that means the end of prosperity and jobs,” said Söder to the Munich Merkur. (Sebastian Horsch)