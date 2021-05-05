ofGeorg Anastasiadis shut down

Germany is amazed at Markus Söder: Yesterday the strictest lockdowner, today the most determined freedom fighter. A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – Bavaria loosens. At the schools. The beer gardens. The hotels. For vaccinated and convalescent people. If you are not on the tree at three, you have to unlock. The Söder government says: Everything that is possible should be made possible. “To interpret the scope of assessment positively” is what the government says. And in Berlin, Hamburg and Düsseldorf they rub their eyes. Is that still old Söder?

Yes, it is – and how! A Markus Söder * doesn’t do things by halves. Just as he marched on the way to lockdown, the CSU boss is now Bavaria’s top freedom fighter. Doing everything 150 percent is part of his method. So that even dull minds get it.

Coronavirus: The Söder method works

No question: In view of the positive progress in vaccination, in the clinics and in infections, easing steps are objectively correct and politically necessary. There is nothing to criticize about that, apart from the complexity of some easing measures in the small print. The Franconian still doesn’t make friends. Again, the other country leaders, who repeat Söder’s caution-and-prudence-lyre from yesterday, stand there like schoolboys. And the Chancellor should not be amused by the opening furor of Bavaria, who recently wanted to be her class nerd. Merkel * and Karl Lauterbach are now alone at home in the “Caution Team”.

Anyway: Just as people longed for security for a long time, they are now longing for a life after Corona, and there is also an offer from Munich for this demand. And if Laschet does not find out from his poll hole at all, Söder will listen deeply to the sister party after the Saxony-Anhalt election on June 6th.