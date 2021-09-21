fromCindy Boden conclude

CSU boss Söder sees the survey decline stopped. He is combative, many are still undecided before the general election.

Munich – “The goal is clear to become number one,” said CSU boss Markus Söder * at a press conference on Monday afternoon. Only if the CDU and CSU are ahead of the SPD is there a chance of winning in the end. In polls * before the federal election * on Sunday, however, the Union is further behind the Social Democrats. But Söder saw something positive: “The downward trend of the last few weeks has stopped, it’s easy to go up again, the mood is getting better,” he emphasized after a meeting of the CSU board in Munich.

Words like “blink of an eye”, “week of decision” or “photo finish” reached the microphones at the meeting in front of journalists, at which CSU top candidate Alexander Dobrindt and CSU general secretary Markus Blume were also present. “It’s not about percentages, but about space,” emphasized Söder. Dobrindt had also called for the election victory at the weekend – but indirectly again emphasized the old claim of the Union: “We cannot be satisfied if we land below 30 percent.” At the moment, one must be ready to “accept a weaker result” he told him mirrors. The 30 percent hurdle had long been mentioned by Munich as a target for Laschet.

If the SPD is ahead, there will be a left alliance made up of the SPD, the Greens and the Left or a “traffic light” made up of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP, Söder warned: “Every FDP vote is clearly a traffic light vote.” FDP General Secretary Volker Wissing promptly countered at noon: “A vote for the FDP is clearly a vote for freedom, a market economy, climate protection, tax relief, a solid budget and a modern state,” he tweeted. “Whoever chooses the Union can be sure that he will get arbitrariness.”

Söder wants to win the Bundestag election with the Union – left alliance brings “considerable disadvantage”

Once again, Söder warned of an impending slide to the left. In the TV trio of Sat.1 and ProSieben you could already feel how closely red-green cuddles *. “Actually, only the left would have been missing at the Trielli, then the picture would have been complete,” said Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet * (CDU) shortly after Söder at another appearance. Red and green would plunge Germany into an economic and financial crisis.

Therefore, in the last few days, the CSU wants to use the “Bayern vote” again, that is, the second vote for the CSU *. “We believe that it is a considerable disadvantage for many, many people, especially in Bavaria, but also in Germany,” should a left alliance come, said Söder. He spoke of considerable structural disadvantages – specifically, for example, mini-jobbers who fear for their jobs, civil servants who would have to reckon with a significantly deteriorating pension scheme or married couples, house owners and family entrepreneurs, whose situation would then worsen in the eyes of the CSU.

The Bavarian Prime Minister also brought his own role back into play. He appealed to those who think he and his work are good: They should “choose the CSU very consciously”. Ultimately, Dobrindt and Söder would represent Bavaria in a possible coalition committee. And in a “Jamaica coalition” (Union, Greens, FDP) the Greens “pull some teeth”. But here too there was criticism of the competition: “The CSU’s claim to sole representation for Bavaria in surveys of 28 percent is an expression of an unprecedentedly arrogant ridiculousness,” tweeted Markus Rinderspacher from the state parliament SPD immediately after the press conference.

In the video: All the important data and facts about the 2021 federal election

With Laschet, CDU presents 15-point program for equal living conditions

In any case, until the federal election one shouldn’t be distracted with questions like “What if you didn’t win?”, Söder said. After criticism from Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) at the weekend *, he again demonstratively stood behind Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU). He called her an “important figure in the Union” and her work should be valued.

Meanwhile, the CDU presented a 15-point program for equal living conditions. For example, it wants to enable volunteers to travel free of charge on buses and trains. “We are mobilizing volunteering in rural areas. Those who do volunteer work should be allowed to ride on buses and trains free of charge, ”it says. The plan specifies points from the election program *. In addition, the Union wants to take action against the impending shortage of general practitioners and specialists in rural regions. “That is why, together with the federal states, we will create 5000 additional study places for human medicine and combine this with an increase in the quota of rural doctors in the allocation of study places.” In addition, investments in rail and road should be promoted in this context.

“Nowhere is so much done as in the last week”: CSU boss Söder wants Laschet as chancellor

“Nowhere is so much moving as in the last week, the choice has definitely not been made”, Söder concluded his statement. “We want Armin Laschet to become Chancellor.” The very same person who was not part of the CSU-PK spoke in the same direction: “This federal election will be decided on election day. We are fighting to become the strongest political force. ”He already read the riot act to Annalena Baerbock at the TV trio. (cibo / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.