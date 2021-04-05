Bavaria’s Prime Minister is promoting uniform rules instead of an “endless” corona concept. The Union should coordinate the K question closely with the Chancellor, he thinks.

Berlin – “A Union candidate can hardly be successful without the support of Angela Merkel”: This is the assessment of CSU boss Markus Söder on the K question, which in his opinion should be closely coordinated with the Chancellor *. It must be a “common election campaign”. In an interview with the Bild am Sonntag (BamS) The Bavarian Prime Minister also supported Merkel’s course in the Corona crisis * – but also said: “Beyond the Corona policy, the Union also needs new ideas.”

The “central task” is to develop a sustainable economy “with which prosperity and the environment are preserved, instead of playing them off against each other, as the Greens do”. He scoffed at the Greens: “The truth is that the Greens are very pragmatic when it comes to governance. Large roads are being built in Hesse, and the Green Prime Minister is fighting for the diesel engine in Baden-Württemberg. The Greens adapt their program flexibly to reality at any time. The main thing is to rule. And if they see the chance to move into the Chancellery, they will do it – whether with a traffic light or the Left Party. “

Söder promotes uniform corona rules – and thinks out loud about a hard lockdown

When asked about the currently bad poll results from CDU * / CSU *, Söder replied: “The mood is also related to the disappointment that vaccination and testing have not been implemented at the promised speed. But that will get better. “

In addition, Söder campaigned for a uniform nationwide pandemic plan instead of “a patchwork quilt with unmanageable rules in the individual federal states. We need a uniform, consistent application of the emergency brake above an incidence of 100. ”The Bavarian Prime Minister also asked“ whether another short but consistent lockdown would not be the better way than a half-hearted and therefore endless corona concept ”. Söder did not want to commit to a start date for this lockdown * or its duration: “This can only be done together.”

The CSU boss warned again against opening too quickly and referred to Austria and France: “That is why it is especially important in the next few weeks to keep a clear line in the Corona policy. It takes foresight instead of constant back and forth. “

Söder on Altmaier and Spahn’s corona crisis management: “Both are on fire”

When it came to the criticism of the Corona crisis management from Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) and Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), Söder declined: “Both are on fire and have difficult tasks. We should help them cope with these tasks as well as possible. ”

Recently there was a bit of back and forth with the Astrazeneca * corona vaccine. “AstraZeneca should be completely released after the turbulence,” said Söder with conviction, because no vaccine should be “left over”. The 54-year-old replied that he would “of course” be vaccinated with the drug BamS-Interview on a relevant question. (frs) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Peter Kneffel / dpa