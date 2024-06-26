Home page politics

From: Laura May

Press Split

Markus Söder repeatedly publicly attacks the Green Party’s economics minister Robert Habeck. Now the CSU leader is surprising everyone with praise.

Berlin – Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder is at the start of the 20th season of the ARD-Show “Inas Nacht” on June 27th (11.45 p.m.). A press release from the station already makes it clear in advance: Söder surprises, not only with pithy sayings and quick wit, but also with unexpected praise for his favorite political enemy, the Green Economics Minister Robert Habeck.

The CSU leader opened up about his youth in the Hamburg harbor bar “Zum Schellfischposten,” where “Inas Nacht” is being filmed. He said he didn’t always have it easy and was very shy. His father, who was a master bricklayer himself, was worried about his professional future. “You’re clumsy, but you have a big mouth. You could only be a priest or a politician.”

“I think Robert Habeck is serious,” says CSU leader Söder

The show by presenter Ina Müller has been running since 2007, the guests of the ARD-Bar talks have become more and more prominent over time, and now people from top politics are also regularly involved. When Ina Müller asked which political colleague he would buy a used car from, Söder first responded with a jab at the FDP: “I wouldn’t buy anything from Kubicki.”

CSU leader Markus Söder (l.) and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck. Here at an event in 2022. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

Then Söder dismissed FDP leader Lindner as a snob because of his favorite car brand: “With Christian Lindner, I couldn’t afford the Porsche that he wants to sell.” On the other hand, he was unexpectedly positive about Robert Habeck and expressed his trust in the Green politician. “I think Robert Habeck is serious.”

In May, Söder had accused the Minister of Economic Affairs of “green planned economy”

Actually, the relationship between the CSU politician and the Greens’ economics minister is characterized by attacks. At the end of April, Söder had harshly criticized Habeck’s work in an interview. The two disagree, especially on the question of how the balancing act between climate protection and maintaining prosperity can work. “Habeck’s entire economic strategy is not working. This is not a social market economy, but a new green planned economy,” Söder told the World.

Habeck, on the other hand, repeatedly accuses Söder of an ideological obsession with issues such as meat consumption and gender. WDRAt the European Forum in Berlin at the end of May, the Minister of Economic Affairs said: “Of course we have our attitude to the way animals are kept before we eat them. Or that it makes sense that there are not only men sitting around at panel discussions or in federal or state governments. But the obsession with talking about gender language or talking about meat consumption is Markus Söder’s, not ours.” (Laura May)