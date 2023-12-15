Home page politics

From: Wolfgang Hauskrecht

During his visit to Israel, Bavaria's Prime Minister demonstratively supports the offensive against Hamas. Solidarity with Israel is now “incredibly important.”

Munich – Israel hasn't had so many visitors from Bavaria in a long time. First, CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt traveled from Munich via Berlin to Tel Aviv last weekend, and on Wednesday Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) took off for his visit to Israel. In addition to a visit to the Yad Vashem memorial and discussions with, among others, Israel's President Izchak Herzog, Söder yesterday visited Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel, which was completely destroyed by Hamas in their attack. And like Dobrindt, the Prime Minister avoided critical words about Israel's harsh actions in the Gaza Strip.

When Söder is led through the kibbutz by the Israeli military, the Gaza Strip is present. Detonations can be heard and Israeli shelling. Helicopters and drones circle overhead. Kibbutz Nir Oz is close to the border through which Hamas terrorists came to carry out murders here too. Söder's gaze is tense: burned-out houses, charred children's shoes, traces of blood on the floor and on walls – the images work within him. The military forced him into a bulletproof vest and gave him a helmet. A thin man in sunglasses tells a story about each house. Of people who hid and got lucky, and of others who died in the attack. Söder keeps taking deep breaths. He learns that more than a quarter of the 400 residents were abducted or killed.

Among victims of the Holocaust: Markus Söder on Thursday in the Hall of Names at the Yad Vashem Memorial in Jerusalem. © Bavarian State Chancellery/Imago

Markus Söder demonstratively supports Israel's fight against Hamas

After the tour, Söder demonstratively supports the fight against Hamas. “What is happening here leaves a long trace for the individual, but I believe also collectively for a people,” says the CSU leader. “It is now important to show that you stand with Israel, that you stand with Jewish life, that you have understanding.”

Söder is deeply shocked and moved and calls the visit “extremely depressing”. That's why he has great understanding that Israel is exercising its right to self-defense and wants to “punish and eradicate” this terrorism. When there are discussions as to whether everything is really that bad, when some politicians from other countries say that this is not terrorism: “Here is the evidence of what brutal terrorism allows to happen and what it represents,” says Söder. “And that’s why this solidarity is so incredibly important.”

There has been international criticism of Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip in recent days. The United Nations called for a ceasefire. According to observers, the background is the catastrophic humanitarian and medical care for the people there.

Söder announced an even stronger fight against anti-Semitism and a comprehensive promise of protection for Jewish life. “This motivates us even more, including me personally, not only to renew this promise of protection, but also to deepen it, to take action against anti-Semitism, to secure the freedom of Jewish life.” The idea of ​​a kibbutz is peace, togetherness, balance. The fact that such a kibbutz would be destroyed with such violence “is just so shabby and shameful.” That's why not only good words are needed, but also actions.

Kneeling: Markus Söder lays a memorial wreath from the Free State of Bavaria at Yad Vashem. © Bavarian State Chancellery/Imago

Yad Vashem chairman Dani Dayan thanks Söder for his visit “in difficult times”

In the morning, Söder concluded an agreement with the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. The aim is an intensive exchange and further training so that the “incredible history, the destruction of the Jews, anti-Semitism, the Holocaust” never repeats itself, said Söder. In the future, teachers and police officers should come here in order to pass on their knowledge to young people in Bavaria.

The memorial is dedicated to the memory of the Jewish victims of National Socialism. “It is always a very touching moment to be here at Yad Vashem. This is my third time there. “Here you experience history” and it shows what bad actions absurd thoughts could lead to, said Söder. Yad Vashem chairman Dani Dayan thanked Söder for his visit “in difficult times” – and at the same time complained about the growing anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism worldwide. It would be bad if politicians or parties received more votes because of this.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized Israel's determination on Wednesday. “Nothing will stop us,” he said. “We will continue until the end, until victory, nothing less than that.” The goal is to destroy Hamas. (Marco Hadem and Wolfgang Hauskrecht)