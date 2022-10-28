Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Markus Söder, CSU party leader, during his speech at the party conference. © IMAGO/Chris Emil Janssen

Söder and the CSU apparently want to use their party conference to put a lot of pressure on the traffic lights. According to a leading motion, the coalition failed.

Update from October 28, 5:20 p.m.: CSU boss Markus Söder also comments on Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s decision to let the three remaining nuclear power plants continue to run until April 2023. The Union finds that too little. “I’m not a supporter of nuclear energy having to run forever,” explains the prime minister. “But if we find that we have such a crisis, it doesn’t end now, but it definitely doesn’t end in April either,” emphasizes Söder. According to Söder, the “clear demand” of the CSU: “All three by the end of 2024, three more as replacements and finally getting fuel rods.” He “doesn’t care about green-red lines,” emphasizes Söder.

CSU party conference: Söder sharply attacks the Greens and rejects cooperation

Update from October 28, 5:10 p.m.: The Bavarian Prime Minister and CSU boss Markus Söder expresses his displeasure with the Greens. “The Greens are simply not competent in times of crisis. The Greens are a nice fair-weather party,” says Söder: “But nothing for these challenges of the future.” According to him, this applies not only to the Greens at the federal level, but also to the Greens in Munich. “In Munich, the Greens are happy about rising energy prices, I read,” says Söder and continues: “In Munich, they are now introducing driving bans without end, at this time.”

Every comment, every press release by the Greens shows that they are “unable to govern”. He clearly rejects political cooperation with the Greens: “Black-Green is not an option and God forbid us in the future from possible Green Prime Ministers.”

Update from October 28, 5 p.m.: In view of the Ukraine war and its economic consequences in Germany, Söder emphasizes: “We are thinking of the people in Ukraine. But unlike some Greens, I also say that we also think of our own population and our own people, how we can protect and strengthen them in these difficult times.

The decisions to be made in Berlin are difficult. But they shouldn’t be the wrong ones. Söder delivers his assessment of the decisions of the traffic light coalition: “Everything too late, too little, back and forth, often too short-sighted, only for three or four months, then improved, approach ideologically instead of pragmatically.” The impression of the Germans is an “overwhelmed” government. “The traffic light is probably one of the weakest governments that we have ever had in the Federal Republic of Germany.”

CSU party conference: Söder targets Lauterbach’s corona measures – “can’t hear it anymore”

Update from October 28, 4:45 p.m.: At the CSU party conference, party leader Markus Söder also comments on the Corona measures and draws a comparison to the seasons and the corresponding clothing. “You put on a coat in winter and swimming trunks in summer, but walking around in swimming trunks in winter would be a wrong and stubborn strategy,” says Söder. “Omicron is not Delta,” said the CSU boss.

This was recognized early on, so we acted “differently and correctly”: “We allowed festivals, we consciously got our joie de vivre back on track.” The decision to hold the Oktoberfest was also the right one. “It was an important signal for the people in our country,” emphasizes Söder. Although the number of infections increased, they then fell again.

“We are on the way from the pandemic to the endemic,” explains the CSU politician and attacks the Federal Minister of Health: “I can no longer hear Mr. Lauterbach’s constant nagging and his warnings.” To allow smoking pot.” Söder signals new quarantine rules for Bavaria.

Update from October 28, 4:35 p.m.: Now CSU boss Markus Söder speaks at the party conference. “A year ago, our party was pretty much in a depression,” he says, referring to the poor result in the general election. After a year of “hard work”, the tide has turned, according to Söder. “The difference to the traffic light parties is clear to everyone, you know what the CSU stands for, we agree with the CDU,” said Söder.

He adds: “The polls have gone up significantly and steadily.” He thanks them for their “hard work” and emphasizes: “We’re up again, we’re top of the table and we won’t give up the top of the table anymore.”

Klitschko reports – Kyiv mayor calls for more support at the CSU party congress

Update from October 28, 4:20 p.m.: According to the local Merkur reporter, the CSU is now announcing at its party conference that “a man who is currently fighting the battle of his life” is speaking. However, it is not Markus Söder who appears – but Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv. He was switched to the party hall. For the time being, however, technical problems delayed the transmission.

“We’re fighting to survive,” said Klitschko. He asked for support, for weapons, for an EU perspective. “We defend you too,” he emphasized. After the short speech, the delegates jumped up.

Söder arrives at the party congress — first he visits the bratwurst stand

Update from October 28, 2:10 p.m.: CSU boss Söder has arrived at the party conference. The bratwurst stand was his first stop. “Vegan?” he asked the seller, obviously worried. The reassured him with his answer: “Pig!”

Markus Söder at the bratwurst stand at the CSU party conference in Augsburg. © Merkur/Christian Deutschländer

CSU party conference: No corona requirements – hand disinfection instead of energy drink

Update from October 27, 1:10 p.m.: The CSU party congress in Augsburg begins its first day without corona requirements, as a Merkur reporter reports on site: no mask requirement, vaccination certificates, distance rules or tests and with a tight seating plan. Apparently a lively delegate evening is planned. Instead of the usual energy drink, there is hand disinfection on the tables.

Instead of energy drink, there is now hand disinfection on the tables at the CSU party conference. © Merkur/Christian Deutschländer

First report from October 27th: Munich — The traffic light coalition has entered a time of crisis: The Ukraine war and associated energy problems and economic difficulties represent the greatest challenges for the federal government. The Union, as the largest opposition party, is anything but satisfied with the performance of the traffic light.

At its party conference in Augsburg on Friday and Saturday (October 28/29), the CSU apparently wants to clearly express this dissatisfaction again and build up pressure. The eleven-page lead motion entitled “With a clear course through the crisis. We protect Bavaria. For a strong future” lists deficiencies in the traffic light and focuses primarily on the energy supply.

Nuclear power plant extension only until April 2023 – CSU speaks of “wrong decision” and names its own date

In order to cope with the consequences of the war in Ukraine, the CSU is demanding simplified procedures for the expansion of renewable energies and the continued use of nuclear power. After a word of power from Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), the traffic light decided to let the remaining three nuclear power plants continue to run until April 2023 – but from the point of view of the CSU, this is not enough.

The decision was “a transparent ideological compromise to save the quarreling left-liberal coalition,” quoted the dpa from the application. In addition, it is a “dramatic wrong decision for our country and climate protection”. The CSU demand according to the paper: Nuclear power plants must remain connected to the grid at least until the end of 2024.

CSU party conference: leading motion sharply criticizes the traffic light – the coalition is said to have failed

The CSU paper summarizes almost all of the points of criticism that party representatives have been emphasizing for months. At the same time, the Christian Socialists are presenting themselves as a political counter-proposal with a view to the 2023 state elections. In the lead motion, the CSU accuses the federal government of having failed in the current crisis: “In view of these challenges, Germany needs political leadership.”

The traffic light is lost in ideological trench warfare, self-reflection and waiting: “Companies and consumers are not interested in the founding myth of an anti-nuclear party, but rightly demand that existing problems be solved and that the framework conditions for the economy, work and prosperity are set.”

CSU party conference: “Everything has to be connected to the grid” – Paper calls for steps for alternative forms of energy

The lead motion also deals with alternative forms of energy. For example, the federal government’s application calls for an increase in funding for geothermal energy capable of generating base loads and the development of a decentralized battery storage network for electricity from photovoltaic systems. In order to protect prosperity and the economy in Germany from the crisis, every form of energy that exists must be used: “Because the supply shock and the resulting massively increased prices will in all likelihood continue in winter 2023/24 or even intensify , one thing is clear: everything that can be done must be connected to the grid!”

In addition to the nuclear power plants, all coal-fired power plants would also have to be used. In the future, the CSU is in favor of working together more closely at European level – both in the expansion of a hydrogen network and in the expansion of renewable energies and for access to raw materials.

There is also criticism of the introduction of citizen income. The CSU sees this as a big mistake: “It’s unfair because it annuls the balance between performance and solidarity.” Rather, what is needed is a reduction in corporate taxes. (bb/dpa)