fromChristian Deutschländer conclude

The CSU around party leader Markus Söder buries Jamaica – and opens the accounts with the Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet. The CDU chairman hesitates.

Munich / Berlin – For a funeral speaker, Markus Söder * looks quite tidy. He steps in front of the cameras without a tie, the cell phone on his left and sipping a Diet Coke on his right. “We have clarity,” announced the CSU * chairman. With his appearance at the party headquarters, he buried the last dreams of a Jamaica * alliance. “There will be a traffic light *. No more hanging around. We accept that. “

No hint of sadness, defiance or resignation. Söder expresses more clearly than any other high-ranking Union politician that he firmly expects to go into the opposition in the federal government. “A new period for which you have to prepare thoroughly,” he explains. Söder promises constructive opposition, “no blockades”. And warns against continuing to dream of Jamaica. The Union should not wait “in permanent lease”, allow itself to be downgraded to a “spare wheel and pressure medium”.

Federal election 2021: Jamaica about to fail? Söder and Laschet do not agree

Exciting: Armin Laschet * said the opposite on Wednesday (October 6th) almost at the same time in Düsseldorf, although both had contact beforehand. The CDU * chairman announced tirelessly: “We are ready to talk to, CDU and CSU.” There are greater overlaps with the FDP * in particular. He only sees a preliminary determination by the Greens * and Liberals, “with whom you speak in which order”. He respects this order. It doesn’t even take a minute.

Laschet and Söder, at odds, as is so often the case: It is not a question of interpretation, but a question of political survival. As soon as the prospect of Jamaica has crumbled, the CDU boss is about to be overthrown. After the worst election result in Union history, the black, green and yellow straw is the only thing that Laschet can still cling to. The clear “That’s it” announcement from Bavaria heralds a new round of attacks on him.

CSU leader Markus Söder no longer believes in a Jamaica coalition. © Peter Kneffel / dpa

During the traffic light explorations *, the CDU could clarify its personnel issues. And then start an orderly opposition or, in the extreme case of a traffic light failure, even start explorations again after all, then with Laschet’s heirs, whoever that is.

Söder does not say that himself, confines himself to the polite hint that the CDU must answer its questions itself. State group leader Alexander Dobrindt adds within minutes in Berlin. He recommends “acknowledging the realities,” he says. A “reinterpretation” will not help anyone.

Federal election 2021: CDU completely divided, Laschet’s rivals are already lurking

In addition to rivals Jens Spahn *, Friedrich Merz * and Norbert Röttgen *, Laschet is now likely to be dangerous, especially the boys in the party. The Junge Union has several major events ahead of it. Federal President Tilman Kuban will come to the state assembly in Bavaria on Friday, and the following weekend he will have his Germany Day in Münster. Kuban has already placed his message that “no stone should be left unturned” in the Union several times in interviews.

The CSU youngsters point directly to Laschet. It is now time to analyze the result, says Bavaria’s JU boss Christian Doleschal in an interview with our newspaper. “Even ten days after the election * I don’t see that anyone is taking responsibility.” But there must be profound changes. “Armin Laschet should find out what part he has in the election result.” Doleschal’s help in thinking: The result was “largely caused in North Rhine-Westphalia”. (cd) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Peter Kneffel / dpa