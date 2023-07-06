Home page politics

From: Mike Schier, Christian Deutschlaender

Split

The tone of voice in the Bavarian coalition is getting rougher: In an interview with the Munich newspaper, Markus Söder warns the junior partner.

Munich – CSU boss Markus Söder insists that the decision on the Union’s chancellor candidacy is made by the party leaders. “I advise us to act wisely. The second half of 2024 is the right time to make this decision,” he told dem Munich Mercury.

“Friedrich Merz and I will make a proposal to the parties that the whole base can support.” Söder strongly advised the Union against premature personnel debates. “A debate about the chancellor candidate is premature and harmful. We’re not even halfway through the federal government. The traffic light will last until the end, because power and offices weld them together.” NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst had previously called for the CDU state associations to have a say. Several CDU politicians demanded that Merz be declared early.

Söder and the “traffic light failure”: “No to uncontrolled immigration”

In terms of content, Söder advised the Union to appear clearly in two policy areas. “I see economic policy and internal security as the core competence of the Union – these are the cornerstones. This is exactly where the traffic light fails.” In migration policy, Söder emphasized a rather restrictive line. “Yes to humanity, no to uncontrolled immigration. And when it comes to citizenship, anyone who wants to be naturalized must speak our language and be able to make a living.”

Markus Söder (right) and Hubert Aiwanger after a cabinet meeting. © IMAGO/Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON

Germany “of course needs qualified and controlled immigration for the economy, but it is an illusion to believe that all problems can be solved with this alone. Otherwise there is a risk of the country being overwhelmed: we can hardly keep up with the construction of daycare centers, schools and apartments. Working less also means less wealth. Unfortunately, the four-day week doesn’t help.”

Söder rebukes Aiwanger: “The repeating of populists does not bring any profit”

Meanwhile, in the state government, the tone between Söder and his deputy Hubert Aiwanger (free voters) has intensified. “The repeating and following of populists does not bring any positive results – on the contrary, it strengthens the right original and not the copy,” said Söder in an interview. “As politicians, we should rather give support and hope. This is Bavaria: So Bavarian confidence instead of federal frustration.” Söder attacked the AfD sharply. Its members are “Putin’s agents of influence in Germany”.

Aiwanger has been making headlines nationwide since his appearance at the Erdinger demo. Excitement is a bad advisor, said Söder with a view to the hot phase before the Bavarian election on October 8th. “I don’t believe that good election campaigns are conducted with anger and frustration.” The prime minister praised the good cooperation in the coalition with the Free Voters. That even worked with the difficult topic of Corona. Aiwanger, who spoke of “corona madness” in Erding, “supported every single regulation”.

Unlike the CSU in Bavaria, Söder does not rule out a coalition with the Greens in the federal government. But: “The Union must always be so strong that it determines the guidelines of politics and is not presented by the Greens like the traffic light.”

Mike Schier and Christian Deutschlaender