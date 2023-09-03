Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Aiwanger remains in office. Political reactions vary. There is a lot of criticism of Söder and his decision.

Munich – The time has come: Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has made a decision on the leaflet affair against Hubert Aiwanger. The Deputy Prime Minister may remain in office. Although he did not find all the answers to the 25 questions satisfactory, he nevertheless decided to continue the coalition, Söder said at a press conference on Sunday (September 3). Political reactions vary.

“Continue to work in unanimity”: Free voters welcome Söder’s Aiwanger decision

The parliamentary group of the Free Voters in Bavaria welcomes Söder’s decision: “We are glad that the Bavarian coalition will continue to work for our country in a stable and unanimous manner,” said Free Voter Group leader Florian Streibl on Sunday, according to a statement. “We are of the opinion that Hubert Aiwanger bears no political responsibility for the irresponsible and completely unacceptable actions of a family member more than three decades ago.”

Söder’s decision in the Aiwanger affair: made a victim himself “for simple power calculations”.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD), on the other hand, says that the whole of Germany’s reputation has been damaged by Aiwanger’s detention. “Mr. Söder did not decide out of attitude and responsibility, but out of simple power calculations,” she said Editorial network Germany (RND). “Mr. Aiwanger has neither apologized convincingly nor been able to clear up the allegations convincingly.” Instead, he declares himself a victim “in an unspeakable way”. In doing so, he “doesn’t think for a second about those who still suffer massively from anti-Semitism today. This is how boundaries are shifted that must not be shifted.”

Aiwanger remains Söder’s deputy – now there is criticism of the Bavarian Prime Minister. © picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

Reactions to Söders Aiwanger’s decision: “Unspeakable stalemate” – Aiger criticizes crisis communication

The Bavarian state parliament president Ilse Aigner (CSU) considers Söder’s decision to be correct. “A dismissal would have been disproportionate. I would have wished for a much better crisis communication from Hubert Aiwanger,” the politician said on Sunday. “Timely, clear, honest statements – even for a suspicion report, no matter how thin – and a faster distancing from this disgusting pamphlet would not have led to this unspeakable impasse, which has harmed Bavaria as a whole.”

“Free ticket”: Söder lacks the strength to make a decision in the Aiwanger affair

Bavaria’s FDP parliamentary group leader Martin Hagen sees the Bavarian state government as “severely damaged”. He said: “Instead of sincerity and remorse, we experience memory gaps and defiant media scolding.” Söder apparently lacks the strength to make a clear decision. Everything the deputy says and does in the future will fall back on Söder. “I’m curious to see how much Hubert Aiwanger will use this free ticket.”

After Söder’s Aiwanger decision: “Sad day” – SPD as a “bulwark against the right” in Bavaria

Bavaria’s SPD leader Florian von Brunn described the stay of Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger in office as a “sad day for the reputation of Bavaria in Germany and the world”. “The fact that the CSU under Markus Söder accepts an active right-wing populist and formerly a right-wing activist as a deputy in the government is a negative high point in the history of post-war Germany,” he said on Sunday. It is now clear to the citizens of Bavaria that the CSU under Markus Söder is not only blinking to the right, but also waving to the right, said von Brunn. “The Bavarian SPD was, is and will remain the bulwark against the right in the Free State of Bavaria.”

“Unscrupulous provincial politician”: Hard words from Barley after Söder’s Aiwanger decision

The Vice President of the European Parliament, Katarina Barley (SPD), also commented on the decision of the Bavarian Prime Minister on the short message service X (formerly Twitter). “In retrospect, the Trumpization of German politics will not be associated with the AfD,” she wrote on the platform. “But with an ignorant, unscrupulous provincial politician and a weak conservative prime minister.”

Hubert Aiwanger is said to have written an anti-Semitic leaflet when he was at school. In the meantime, his brother has acknowledged himself as the originator. (dpa/hk)