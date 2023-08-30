Home page politics

From: Mike Schier

Split

Incidentally, coalitions do not depend on a single person. It’s the same with or without certain people.” Markus Söder (CSU) tandem out of step: Hubert Aiwanger (left) and Markus Söder are currently toting around Bavaria and its beer tents with great endurance. A bit bizarre: On Monday evening, both conducted the town band at the craftsmen’s day in Miltenberg – albeit at different times. © ; Hildenbrand/dpa

Markus Söder is sticking to the government with the free voters. But nothing was clarified after the crisis meeting. Söder demands answers. His offer to the Free Voters: an alliance without Aiwanger. But is that realistic?

Munich – You can tell how serious a situation is by looking at the little things. Markus Söder stands in front of the press on Tuesday afternoon in Munich’s Prinz-Carl-Palais with a tense expression – and reads from the sheet. The Prime Minister rarely does that, at most during government statements or funeral events. And even more unusual: Söder does not answer any questions from journalists. When he has read out his almost six-minute statement, he leaves the building almost in haste and sped away in the company car, which was already waiting.

Söder: “By the way, coalitions don’t depend on a single person either”

The key points are quickly told: Söder distances himself from the anti-Semitic leaflet as much as possible – even more than before: “The way the leaflet is written, you can tell that there is a completely different energy behind it. It’s not just a silly boy prank.” Söder also makes it clear that he is not satisfied with Aiwanger’s crisis management in the past few days. You can’t afford a hanging party. “There is no place for anti-Semitism in the Bavarian state government.” The minister was heard. “But today’s statements are definitely not enough.” The prime minister ordered his deputy to also answer 25 written questions in writing. Then he would have to “fairly, objectively, and seriously assess” the facts.

Written questionnaires among coalition partners? More than unusual. So Söder buys himself some time. For once, through no fault of his own, he found himself in a very difficult situation. If there hadn’t been an election in six weeks, he might have taken tougher action. But currently the risks are hardly calculable for the CSU either. Söder heard that again in the morning. Extended parliamentary group board of the CSU. Aiwanger annoys many. But black and green? For God’s sake!

Söder’s party base sits in the Bavarian beer tent

Of course, the party chairman, who has been rushing from beer tent to beer tent for months, knows that too. There he does not necessarily meet a cross-section of the population, but he does meet his party base. And anyone in Berlin who doesn’t understand why the prime minister isn’t taking tougher action doesn’t know Bavarian sensitivities. Black-green is a real bogeyman for many people. Söder wants and has to govern in a civil manner. And because he has no certainty that the FDP will still be in the Maximilianeum after the election, he can’t just drop the Free Voters.

Nevertheless, the frustration in the CSU is growing. In the specially convened coalition committee early in the morning, Aiwanger answered the questions inadequately. Later in the Council of Ministers he tries to move on to the agenda. Aiwanger lectures on hydrogen power plants and wind energy. Not a word about the coalition crisis.

Should the Free Voters part ways with Aiwanger?

So Söder appears alone in front of the cameras. It is worth dissecting the so carefully prepared statement in more detail. A bit like the advanced German course – to stay with the image in this school-based debate. Because Söder hides an important aspect in a subordinate clause. “The cooperation with the Free Voters as a whole has proven itself, is good and we want to continue it,” he says. And adds: “By the way, coalitions don’t depend on a single person either. It’s the same with or without certain people.” That means: The FW should think about equipping the new ministerial team without Aiwanger.

But nothing indicates that at the moment. The FW series seem closed. Söder’s decision to stick with the economy minister does not surprise him, says parliamentary group leader Fabian Mehring. “It would not have been plausible to dismiss Aiwanger on the basis of suspicious reporting that appeared six weeks before the elections and is based on anonymous sources about events that are said to have happened 35 years ago in a school toilet in Lower Bavaria.” It was “absurd”, to consider Aiwanger anti-Semitic. “In view of his current popularity, putting him in the right-hand corner is a maneuver that is as transparent as it is unfair, and hopefully many people will see through it,” says Mehring.

Opposition considers Söder to be “weak”

The opposition naturally sees things differently. “Söder is too weak to prevail against Aiwanger,” says Florian von Brunn (SPD). “The least would have been that Hubert Aiwanger had to rest his office.” And Bavaria’s FDP leader Martin Hagen complained: “The serious allegations against Hubert Aiwanger are not an exclusive matter between the CSU and free voters. This affects all of Bavaria and must not be negotiated behind closed doors.”

The opposition is therefore calling for a special session of the state parliament – ​​despite the summer break. A third of the deputies can do that. But things are not that simple. In any case, the parliamentary administration is caught off guard. Because in the – actually – extraordinarily long break until after the election in October, the plenary hall will be extensively renovated. The meeting would therefore have to be held in the hall of the Senate, which was abolished in 1998 and is currently used as a workshop and warehouse for the conversion work, as a spokesman reports.

It is likely to result in a small solution – the so-called interim committee, which consists of only 51 members, but who represent the entire parliament. The exact date has not yet been set, but it could be September 6th or 7th.