Markus Söder initiates the change of course. The hostilities against Armin Laschet will be discontinued, the Bavarians are promised further corona easing. Comment from Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

The blissful month of May lets spring fever sprout even where even hard-boiled romantics have given up hope: so fervently CSU boss Markus Söder and his CDU friend Armin Laschet swore their new male friendship on Monday that some in the Union became very blooming .

The CDU now also wants to save the climate according to the strict ideas of the CSU, with once again tightened CO2 requirements. Conversely, with his surprising opening plans for outdoor restaurants, hotels and schools, Söder pretended to be the new chairman of Laschet’s loosening fan club. The Franconian could hardly be stopped when praising the new “common ground” with the candidate for chancellor from Aachen.

Söder and Laschet are now male friends: “Munich Peace” is in place – the Bavarians can be happy

What just happened Both Laschet and Söder had had a lot of opportunities in the days before to look into yawning survey abysses – and are professionals enough to draw the necessary conclusions from them. For Laschet, it’s about the chancellorship, for which he is quite ready to sacrifice a few coal mines. And Söder? He is fighting to save the CSU as the last German people’s party. The franc did not escape the fact that both his confrontational course against Laschet and the emphatically strict Bavarian corona course were increasingly met with incomprehension by many Bavarians. The “Munich Peace” announced on Monday will help to unite the doubting party and thus create the conditions for the CSU to maintain its mandates and influence in the federal government.

May they get excited again about Söders “rushing ahead” in the federal and state levels: Bavaria can look forward to a Corona spring, in which instead of bans politicians are finally thinking about new possibilities for citizens, hosts, artists and associations.