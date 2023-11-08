Home page politics

From: Mike Schier, Christian Deutschländer

Split

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder together with his new cabinet on Wednesday. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Bavaria’s new ministerial team is in place: Prime Minister Markus Söder has come up with a lot of tried and tested, few surprises and a few special orders. An overview of the most important personal details.

Munich – The second they take office, they all stand in a semicircle in the state parliament: 14 ministers and three state secretaries take their oath collectively. The new government team has been on duty since Wednesday afternoon. For very few of them it was their first oath of office.

Söder presents the cabinet – Hermann and Füracker carry on

Joachim Herrmann: The Interior Minister, who has been in office for 16 years, was not questioned for a second. Security is (along with education) the core competence topic of state politics, Bavaria is doing well. The 67-year-old from Middle Franconia embodies this; almost always calm, familiar with the subject for years, so well connected across the country that he has been considered Federal Minister of the Interior several times. Because that is not currently on the agenda, Herrmann will end his (probably last) legislative period in Bavaria. Sandro Kirchner, a Lower Franconian and also from the CSU, remains state secretary. The 48-year-old is given the special task of driving forward the digitization of immigration offices and the new payment card for refugees.

Albert Füracker: The finance minister, Söder’s private friend and cycling buddy, was set. The man from Upper Palatinate, the king of votes in the state elections, faces a delicate task: money is becoming scarcer, the 55-year-old has to hold it together, debts are taboo. He should also refuse Söder’s wishes as far as possible. The trained farmer is one of those few politicians who are happy to forego a big headline. That’s why he never says publicly what he thinks of the Free Voters and Hubert Aiwanger. Tip: quite a bit. The new State Secretary will be Martin Schöffel from Wunsiedel (46), actually an agricultural expert for the CSU in the state parliament. He is said to be busy traveling around the country, is affable and is also considered a good beer tent speaker.

George Eisenreich: It was not previously clear to everyone that he would remain Minister of Justice, the second person from Munich in the cabinet. The 52-year-old, an edgy conservative, has held the office since 2018 but without any significant trouble. As an additional task, and there is probably still room for that, he will now represent Bavaria on the ZDF television council. His advice to the public broadcasters should be to focus more on the information mission than on satire and attitude journalism.

Söder’s new European Minister – Beißwenger replaces Huml

Florian Herrmann: As head of the State Chancellery, the minister is probably Söder’s most important confidant. The lawyer from Freising, 51, is not considered a gifted communicator, but is conscientious, hard-working and strictly loyal. He is also responsible for media policy, the BR Broadcasting Council, and from now on also for the film sector.

Eric Beißwenger: Him as the new European Minister? Hardly anyone suspected that. The regional proportional representation helps the Swabian (51) into office. The district chairman Klaus Holetschek was very keen on a position. Once there, the trained banker and farmer will be helped by his language skills (English/French) and either a smart or robust demeanor. Markus Söder wants a sharper profile in CSU European policy, as there are European elections in 2024. He no longer believed that incumbent Melanie Huml could do that. Striking: The 48-year-old leaves without any apparent bitterness, although she points out her achievements but simply says: “I look forward to 16 years with gratitude.”

Despite efforts by the Free Voters – Kaniber retains the Ministry of Agriculture

Markus Blume: As science minister, the 48-year-old from Munich is driving forward the billion-dollar high-tech agenda, a central project of Söder’s policy. Blume, who is also close to Söder’s side, is undisputed in office. Unspoken secondary task: Shadow Economics Minister, because incumbent Aiwanger is more interested in hunting policy issues.

Christian Bernreiter: Is the revolving door in the ministry stuck? The bosses in the transport and construction department changed regularly. The 59-year-old from Lower Bavaria, who has only been in office for 20 months, is staying. There is a lot to do: housing construction is a mega issue, as is transport infrastructure. Munich wants a new subway, the country wants electrified railway lines. But new roads and renovations are also needed. This leads to tedious debates with the railways and the federal government. It’s almost always about money. And for Bavaria the scope for creativity is becoming narrower. See entry on Albert Füracker.

Michaela Kaniber: The CSU had to fight for its agriculture ministry. The Free Voters would have loved to have it. As a result, the minister, who happens to be an innkeeper’s daughter with Croatian roots, is strengthened: Although her department hands over the hunting department to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, it receives the tourism department, which has a turnover of billions of euros, from there; i.e. hotels and restaurants. The 46-year-old from Bad Reichenhall, married with three daughters, will officially also be Tourism Minister in the future. She is a close confidante of Söder, but sometimes says no: for example, when he wanted to retrain her to become general secretary in 2022.

New government in Bavaria – Free voters receive four ministries

The names of the five cabinet members of the Free Voters had been known for a week. Party leader Hubert Aiwanger remains Economics Minister, supplemented by Hunting and Forestry and State Secretary Tobias Gotthardt. Thorsten Glauber remains environment minister, only has to hand over parts of veterinary control, Fabian Mehring is the new minister of the further reduced digital department. Anna Stolz is the new Minister of Education, the big house will have to do without a State Secretary from now on.

There are also a number of “appointees” who circumvent the maximum number of cabinet members. What stands out here is that Munich’s Ludwig Spaenle (CSU), currently not in the state parliament, remains the anti-Semitism commissioner. An important office at the moment. (Christian Deutschländer, Mike Schier)