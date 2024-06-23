Home page politics

Markus Söder would like a six-day week in Germany. © Rolf Poss/Imago

“Economic miracle” instead of “blue miracle”: Bavaria’s Prime Minister Söder criticizes the economic policy of the traffic light coalition – and has a suggestion.

Munich – Markus Söder sees Germany in the economic “relegation zone”, according to his own words. This is why Bavaria’s Prime Minister has now called for an “economic miracle”. He sees a model for this in the six-day week, as is now the case in Greece, for example. In an interview with Picture on Sunday (BamS) The CSU leader said that in this country, however, a four-day week is being discussed. “We will not catch up that way. We will have to work more again.”

Germany’s economic problems are “homemade,” Söder criticized the federal government because the traffic light coalition had “no strategy” to solve them. Söder also spoke of a “threat to the stability of democracy” and referred to the AfD’s high poll ratings before the eastern elections. “Instead of a blue miracle, our country needs an economic miracle,” Söder formulated his suggestion for improvement in the BamS.

Due to shortage of skilled workers: Greece makes six-day week possible

Similar to Germany, there is a shortage of workers in Greece. From July 1st, employees in Greece will therefore be allowed to work six days a week – on a voluntary basis. From then on, a maximum of 48 working hours per week will be permitted. On the sixth working day, there will be a large pay increase: 40 percent more. On Sundays and public holidays, there will even be 115 percent more money.

There was strong resistance to the labor reform from the opposition and trade unions. Trade unions are concerned about exploitation and, according to information from n-tv on “practically non-existent” labor protection in Greece. In addition, according to the report, the influence of unions is also to be restricted. In future, they will face high fines or even prison sentences if they “prevent” willing employees from starting work, for example by enforcing strikes.

With the reform, the conservative Greek government wants to combat the shortage of skilled workers, which is affecting, among other things, the tourism industry, which is important for the country. (frs)