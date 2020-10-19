NUREMBERG (dpa-AFX) – In the fight against the extremely increased number of corona infections in the Upper Bavarian district of Berchtesgaden, Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) wants to impose a “lockdown”. There will be a package of measures “that corresponds to a lockdown,” said Söder. Bavaria’s Health Minister Melanie Huml (CSU) should work out the details together with the district and the government of Upper Bavaria.

In the Berchtesgaden district, the number of newly infected people per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days on Monday, according to the Robert Koch Institute, was around 252. The district is one of the regions with the highest seven-day incidences in Germany ./dm/DP/jha