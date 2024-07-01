Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Press Split

CDU leader Friedrich Merz (l.) shakes hands with Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) after his speech at the CDU federal party conference. (Archive photo) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa (Collage)

The CSU leader sets off a firework display of good cheer on Markus Lanz and Ina Müller. There is a strategy behind it. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

The CDU and CSU could get up to 36 percent in the next federal election. Friedrich Merz has now put this figure on the Union’s showcase at a CDU executive committee meeting. That was brave. What if the CDU sinks into a low mood after the September elections? Or the “firewall” in the East crumbles? And what if the party grandees come to the conclusion that 30 percent plus X is possible – but only with a candidate other than Merz?

Söder shows his charming side on television

Although the traffic light coalition is currently reaching unprecedented depths of the summer lull in the polls, the Union remains stuck at 30 percent. And that, his opponents say, is due to the unpopularity of their leader, especially among women and young voters. Markus Söder would not be Markus Söder if he were to miss this opportunity. As the Union’s good-humoured bear, he travels around the talk shows, talks shop with Markus Lanz about football (“in politics, there is endless foul play”), flirts a little raunchy with Ina Müller and willingly allows himself to be invited to the “politician grill” by World.TV Söder is clearly trying to put Merz under pressure: the higher his popularity ratings climb, the louder the murmuring in the CDU and CSU becomes about whether Merz is really the best horse in the stable and is entering the race for the chancellorship.

Merz has the majority of the Union behind him – Söder could have an alternative chancellor in mind

For the CDU leader, this is a manageable problem as long as the Union does not slip significantly below 30 percent and the recapture of the chancellery can be considered certain. He has sworn the parliamentary group to his side, pacified the party wings to some extent, and the heads of the regional associations have also recently thrown their weight behind him. His appearances are statesmanlike, he leaves the escalations to his general Linnemann. Not even critical media that criticize his popularity dispute his stature. But he knows: Markus Söder is still waiting for a moment of weakness. And the Bavarian Prime Minister is determined to give his North Rhine-Westphalian colleague a chance. Hendrik Wüst If necessary, to contest the role as first substitute candidate. If necessary, by member vote.

And if, from Söder’s perspective, Merz can no longer be denied the candidacy for chancellor? Then his media charm offensive could still serve him well, at least in the battle for the presidency, where he has a strong rival within the party in Ilse Aigner. (George Anastasiadis)