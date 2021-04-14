E.t was just three weeks ago that Tobias Krull approached the CDU federal chairman. The CDU district chairman from Magdeburg pointed out to Armin Laschet the importance of the upcoming state elections in Saxony-Anhalt. The last mood test before the general election is due there on June 6th. Laschet assured him the “fullest support”, says Krull. He would like to move back into the state parliament.

However, the election campaigners do not feel the promised support at all. “The conflicts don’t help us, they damage us,” complains Krull. Like many other CDU politicians in the country, he longs for a quick decision in the power struggle between Laschet and CSU chairman Markus Söder. Every additional day of internal party wrestling could cost decisive votes. Due to the pandemic, it is expected that more than half of the voters in Saxony-Anhalt will opt for a postal vote. Many therefore form their final opinion not just before the election, but now.

The anger in Saxony-Anhalt over the power struggle is therefore great. The deputy state chairman André Schröder calls it “surprising” that no reliable procedure has been agreed in advance to clarify the K question. It had been foreseeable for months that this question would have to be answered at some point.

Laschet has a hard time in the east

As far as the mood at the base is concerned, Tobias Krull sees a slight preference for the CSU chairman in his district association. 40 percent Söder, 30 percent Laschet, 30 percent undecided, Krull estimates the situation in the urban Magdeburg. In the country, Söder’s lead is probably clearer – and there is also a large overlap between his supporters and the previous supporters of Friedrich Merz.

Laschet has traditionally had a difficult time in the more conservative CDU in East Germany, and even a lavish visit last summer could not change that. At that time he met Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU), the wives were there, there were beautiful pictures. When the CDU presidium signaled its support for Laschet on Monday, Haseloff was also involved. He warned that a quick decision was now necessary. In the meeting of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group on Tuesday it should be shown that this wish is not being fulfilled.

At this remarkable session in the Reichstag, one of the first speakers in the debate was a representative from Düsseldorf. Söder and Laschet had previously advertised themselves and their candidacy for chancellor. Then Sylvia Pantel, known as a die-hard Laschet skeptic, spoke. She demanded a fight vote in the parliamentary group. The following requests to speak may not have been to the CDU chairman’s taste either. The impression quickly emerged that the Söder supporters were better organized. But also that Laschet might not have enough support in the wide CDU country, at the base of his own party. But, is this really the truth?