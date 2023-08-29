IIn the affair about an anti-Semitic leaflet, the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has demanded further clarification from his deputy Hubert Aiwanger. The economics minister and free voter boss should answer 25 questions in writing, said Söder after consultations in the coalition committee on Tuesday in Munich. Economics Minister Aiwanger commented on the allegations at the meeting and in the Council of Ministers, but his explanations were not sufficient for a final assessment.

“It is important to wipe the slate clean and ensure clarity so that you can continue,” said Söder. “Many questions remained and remain unanswered.” Aiwanger promised to answer the 25 questions quickly, comprehensively and “to the best of my knowledge and belief”.

Aiwanger will also use school files if necessary, insofar as they are accessible, according to the CSU chairman. Söder expressed the hope that the coalition would “hopefully be able to continue working properly” through further clarification. The CSU chairman did not initially give a deadline for answering the questions.

Söder does not give a deadline for an answer

At this point in time, dismissing Aiwanger from the posts of economics minister and deputy prime minister would be “excessive,” said Söder. But he added: “Nothing more can be added now.” The damage for Bayern is already high.







The prime minister said he wanted to continue the coalition with the Free Voters, which has existed since 2018. Working with them is good, said Söder. So far, the CSU leader had always promised to continue the coalition after the state elections on October 8th. With the affair about an anti-Semitic leaflet, which was initially attributed to Hubert Aiwanger, doubts arose as to whether this still applied.

On Saturday, Aiwanger had rejected the allegations made in the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” that he had written this anti-Semitic leaflet as a schoolboy in the 1980s. In a written statement, he distanced himself from the content and announced that the actual author would identify himself. At the same time, Aiwanger said that “one or a few copies” were found in his school bag at the time.

Shortly thereafter, Aiwanger’s brother Helmut, who was one year older, claimed to be the author of the text. He wrote this out of frustration at failing school.

Prime Minister Söder scheduled the special session of the coalition committee on Monday. The opposition had asked him to position himself clearly on the allegations. The leader of the Greens parliamentary group in the Bavarian state parliament, Katharina Schulze, told the FAZ that the prime minister should no longer be allowed to go diving. He is responsible for his cabinet. Chancellor Olaf Scholz had also called for the allegations to be clarified quickly. A government spokesman said in Berlin: “From the Chancellor’s point of view, everything must be clarified immediately and comprehensively.” There must also be “political consequences, if necessary”. But the Bavarian state government is required.