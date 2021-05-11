ofAnna-Katharina Ahnefeld shut down

Important opinion leaders from politics and business come together at the Ludwig Erhard Summit. Markus Söder gives deep insights at the opening.

Munich – “A compromise, that is the art of sharing a cake in such a way that everyone thinks they have got the largest piece,” said the German Chancellor and so-called “father” of the economic miracle in the early years of the FRG. The current annual “Ludwig Erhard Summit” in Munich, where politicians, economists and health experts meet, is based on his legacy. Also called: The “German Davos”. In his welcoming address, the Bavarian Prime Minister and CSU Chairman goes into that well-known quote from Ludwig Erhard: The social market economy unites the freedom of the individual with the solidarity of the community.

During his appearance, Söder gave deep insights into the power struggle with Armin Laschet for the Union’s candidacy for chancellor, his opinion on the Greens and his role as “grill master”.

The start of the 2021 federal election in autumn was a competition between the CDU and its little sister party, the CSU. Between Armin Laschet and Markus Söder, who gained nationwide popularity during the corona pandemic and presented himself as a determined “doer”. Between Düsseldorf, Berlin and Munich. The tug of war between the two politicians paralyzed federal politics for over a week. Laschet emerged from the duel as the ailing winner. In current surveys, the CDU / CSU are at a low point, while the Greens under their Chancellor: incandidat: in Annalena Baerbock are experiencing a high-altitude flight.

Markus Söder at the Ludwig Erhard summit in Munich to Laschet, the Greens and Merkel Council

As interview partner of the summit, Markus Söder will answer questions from the publisher Wolfram Weimer at the beginning of the summit. The Bavarian Prime Minister presents himself relaxed and relaxed. The topics are explosive in nature. “Have you already congratulated Armin Laschet, Mr. Söder?” Asks the conservative publicist the Bavarian, thereby stabbing the wasp’s nest, which observers are still keenly interested in due to the falling Union polls. Söder reveals: “The Chancellor has always given me the advice during the entire time, the cleverer will not do it to the last” and gives insights of an emotional nature. How much he was touched by his support for the K question. But: “Armin Laschet has my 100 percent support”. There will also be a joint appearance during the election campaign.

He resolutely rejects whether he might not be a candidate for chancellor after all. “It has now been decided and a good thing: Armin Laschet is the joint candidate for chancellor.” He has a lot to say about the CDU / CSU’s fiercest competitors. While the Union came to an agreement on its candidate for Chancellor amid a rumble of thunder, the decision to run was made in a dialogue between Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock. Söder wiped away the optimistic mood of the Greens with the remark that the Greens had not prepared for the election campaign as well as was expected.

Söder with sharp criticism of the Greens: Boris Palmer expulsion and deletion of “Germany”

As an indication of this, the CSU politician cites the current rippling dispute over the controversial Green Mayor of Tübingen, Boris Palmer. “To want to exclude someone straight away because they have a different opinion,” says Söder questionable. And also the ambition of some Greens to delete the word “Germany” from their election manifesto. His conclusion: The idea of ​​the Greens is very exciting, but it is better not to transfer power to them in these difficult times. Anyway, Anton Hofreiter and Jürgen Trittin would be “enthroned” behind Baerbock and Habeck. In terms of content, his assessment is: “The Greens propose a radical environmental program, you can’t top it. The FDP proposes a radical economic program “- it is the task of the Union to manage the balancing act and to combine the two: economy and climate.

Finally, a personal insight into the Söder family: Since the outbreak of the pandemic, he has developed into a real “grill master”, according to the politician. He inherited his father-in-law. Only: Of course, it doesn’t make it any leaner. At the start of the important Ludwig Erhard summit, Markus Söder presented himself resolutely, openly and with taunts against the greatest competition in the upcoming federal elections: the Greens. (aka)