A.us of the CSU and especially its chairman Markus Söder, the situation has become even more complex after the election evening than it was before. Even if the miserable election results of the CDU in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate were to be expected, they are of course anything but arguments for the new CDU leader Armin Laschet to lead the Union in the federal election. On the one hand.

On the other hand, the results show that the federal election would be anything but a sure-fire success for a possible candidate for Chancellor Markus Söder. “We will not be able to win the federal election in September with the sleeping car,” said Söder on Monday before the board meeting of his party.

Söder’s poll ratings have also suffered a bit

So far, the CSU had been prepared that in the federal election campaign it would be enough to paint red-red-green as a bogeyman on the wall and thus possibly deter voters from electing the SPD or the Greens. With the opening of the traffic light option, this has become less of a necessity.

In addition, it should have become clear to the last on Sunday that with the approaching departure of Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Union is in danger of losing its status of a people’s party. Unlike a few weeks ago, the situation in the Union is no longer such that doubts about Laschet would lead directly to approval of Söder. His polls have also suffered a bit recently, his party, in the person of the Bundestag member Georg Nüßlein, has also been affected by the “mask affair”.

Above all, however, Söder recently not only supported the course of openings, which was long associated with Laschet, but even pushed it, for example by opening the DIY stores. Not only CDU politicians were upset about this, but also Greens in neighboring Baden-Württemberg. The fact that Söder now interprets Winfried Kretschmann’s victory as a vote for those who, like him, pursued the “basic strategy of caution and prudence”, has lost its conclusiveness against this background.

The new credo of Söders and CSU General Secretary Markus Blume is now: It is not the strategy that is the problem, but the management. Söder will therefore try to set a new benchmark in Bavaria, where the incidence figures have also risen recently, for vaccination and rapid tests. But he needs time for this, especially since the subject of vaccination in particular is not completely in his power.

Another limit became apparent recently when Söder wanted to find out more about the test strategy at a Nuremberg high school: Shortly before his visit, the city of Nuremberg had to announce that the students would be back in from Monday due to the high seven-day incidence have to change distance lessons. It is therefore not surprising that Söder tried on Monday to take pressure off the chancellor candidate question. He described the election results as a “wake-up call”, but this should not lead to hasty decisions.