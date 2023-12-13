Home page politics

From: Daniel Geradtz

Markus Söder is on a trip to Israel. On Thursday, the CSU leader visits a kibbutz with a special location and history.

Jerusalem – On his two-day trip to Israel, Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) announced that he would visit a kibbutz in the military restricted area near the Gaza Strip on Thursday. The State Chancellery did not initially name the settlement due to the tense security situation in the country.

Söder wants to visit kibbutz on his trip to Israel and hand over a donation

During his visit to the kibbutz, Bavaria's Prime Minister wants to hand over a monetary donation. It is intended to support an aid project for young people who have lost their lives after the terrorist attack Hamas are traumatized.

Later in the day, the CSU leader will visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem before meeting with President Izchak Herzog for political consultations.

Söder gives an update on the trip to Israel via X

Söder started his trip on Wednesday together with Florian Herrmann, head of the State Chancellery. “The first trip in the new legislative period deliberately takes us to Israel: We show solidarity with our Israeli friends, get a picture of the situation on site after the terrible terrorist attacks and reaffirm our promise of protection for Jewish life in Bavaria,” wrote Söder on the short message service X .

Söder arrived at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on Wednesday afternoon. He was received by Ambassador Steffen Seibert and the Israeli Consul General in Bavaria Talya Lador. Foreign Minister Eli Cohen welcomed the Bavarian Prime Minister to the Foreign Ministry.

Conflict in the Gaza Strip has been ongoing since October 7th

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (l.) and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met on Wednesday on the occasion of Söder's trip to the Gaza Strip. © picture alliance/dpa | Karl Josef Hildenbrand

Military clashes in the region began on October 7 this year following a terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel. The War in Israel continue and have so far cost more than 18,000 lives.

Söder reiterated Israel's right to defense on Wednesday. International support for the country is currently dwindling. At the UN General Assembly, more than 150 countries voted for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in view of the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip. Germany abstained from voting.