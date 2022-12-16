Home page politics

“Glue and let glue”: In the ZDF annual review with Markus Lanz, Markus Söder openly scoffed at the climate glue. © Screenshot ZDF media library

The climate activists of the “last generation” divide Germany and are also the subject of Markus Lanz’s ZDF annual review. Markus Söder leaves out.

Munich – Temperature records, forest fires, crop failures – Europe glows in summer and is plagued by natural disasters. Again in 2022. For most of those responsible in politics, business and science, it is no longer controversial whether these catastrophes are related to climate change. There is now an intensive discussion about how put the topic on the agenda every day can and should bring. And this is where opinions differ.

“Last Generation” a “Climate RAF”? Merz takes a stand at Lanz

Markus Lanz put climate change big on the agenda in the annual review on ZDF, asked climate activist Carla Reemtsma and climate researcher Mojib Latif about the sobering results of the world climate summit in autumn. Both agree: the frequency of weather events and the intensity of such events clearly point to the climate crisis. But while Reemtsma supports the methods of the “last generation”, which not only made a name for themselves as “climate glue” on the streets, but also drew the anger of many, Latif cannot get anything from it. He considers this type of protest to be too radical and divisive. The actual debate about climate protection is thus out of focus.

CSU boss Markus Söder was also connected from Munich that evening. The fact that the CDU chairman Friedrich Merz, who was also present on the screen, finds the escalation of the CSU parliamentary group leader Alexander Dobrindt, to call climate adhesive “climate RAF” legitimate, is the perfect transition for Lanz. The trivialization of violence against things always leads astray and to violence against people, said Merz. Lanz passed the statement directly to Söder. And it only took a few seconds for the first blow against the climate activists.

In the ZDF annual review: Söder scoffs and gives “climate glue” advice

“In Bavaria we usually have the motto live and let live. Now I would also say: stick and let stick,” he scoffed. “Anyone who sticks themselves to the road somewhere in the slush today has only themselves to blame.” In fact, the weather conditions in Bavaria are currently an issue for climate adhesives. In the end, the stickers missed their target. the Hands did not stick to the streets of Munich as usualthe police had an easy time.

He is normally liberal, said Bavaria’s Prime Minister. You have to know that Bayern deals rigorously with the activists and puts them in preventive custody. Söder is now concerned because security authorities are checking whether the “stickers” are a “criminal organization”. “Then it’s a serious matter,” he said, giving the activists advice: “I would always recommend these young people who want to do something for the climate to plant trees, clean up forests and restore moors.” There there are so many good things you can do, says Söder. “But I don’t find it convincing to believe that you have to stick yourself to get a nine-euro ticket.”

All of this must sound like mockery to the activists. Söder could no longer expect much resistance, Carla Reemtsma was no longer in the studio.