Home page politics

From: Anna-Katharina Ahnefeld

divide

Federal Minister of Economics and Climate Protection Robert Habeck (Greens) emphasized the opportunities the climate transition will bring for the economy. Warnings come from Bavaria – but also support.

Munich / Düsseldorf – The new climate protection minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has presented his plans for climate protection – and declared that he wants to massively accelerate the expansion of renewable energies from wind and sun. Bavaria’s Finance Minister Albert Füracker (CSU) warns of supply bottlenecks and an increase in the price of electricity with a view to the plans.

“The biggest problem will be security of supply in the windless night. If we cannot ensure that we can offer electricity at affordable prices at all times, the whole energy transition project can get into trouble, ”said Füracker der Rheinische Post. At the same time, however, he campaigned for acceptance for the expansion of wind power. Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) had recently announced resistance to an end to the controversial 10H rule.

The new Economics and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) at his first speech in the Bundestag. © Michael Kappeler / dpa

“Of course, wind turbines change our landscape. But coal mining or nuclear power, an airport, highways or rails also change the landscape and the individual lifestyle of the residents, ”Füracker told the newspaper. “Combining progress and tradition also means that infrastructure is required.” However, you cannot put a wind turbine on every hill, smarter concepts are necessary.

Söder-Minister warns Habeck of energy bottlenecks – and surprises with a wind turbine plea

CSU General Secretary Markus Blume defended the strict 10H distance rule for wind turbines that applies in Bavaria again. It is not this that is the main obstacle to expansion, but rather unfavorable tendering conditions, said Blume Rheinische Post. Bavaria’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters), however, indicated in the paper that he was willing to apply the distance requirements more flexibly. North Rhine-Westphalia’s Economics Minister Andreas Pinkwart (FDP) also justified the distance rule of 1000 meters that applies in the state. This would nonetheless enable a sufficient expansion of wind power, he also told the newspaper.

Climate protection is “a challenge that can make us grow,” said Habeck on Thursday in the Bundestag. He therefore anticipates an upswing for industry and craft. With a view to the currently high energy prices, Habeck said that it is “fossil fuels that are currently driving up prices for consumers” – gas, oil and coal. In the medium term, he said, “the best chance we have to make ourselves independent from fossil fuels”. That is important for climate protection, but also for “using the innovation potential of the German economy”. (dpa / aka)