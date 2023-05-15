Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

In a good mood in Grafenwöhr: Bavaria’s Minister of State Florian Herrmann (CSU) is shown weapons at the US military training area in the Upper Palatinate. © Screenshot [email protected]@7thATC

While Ukrainian soldiers are to be trained on Abrams main battle tanks in Grafenwoehr, Markus Söders allows Minister of State to be shown around the military training area. Apparently in a good mood.

Munich/Grafenwöhr – Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) personally welcomed the 4,000 US soldiers in Bavaria who were transferred from the United States to Bavaria in early March 2022 because of the Ukraine war.

Bavaria: Ukrainian soldiers are trained at Grafenwoehr an Abrams

The soldiers came to protect NATO’s eastern flank, Söder explained at the time, before they were greeted with white sausages: “They are defending peace and freedom in the western world.” The soldiers were housed at the Grafenwöhr military training area in the Upper Palatinate.

Said military area was visited last Sunday (May 14) by Florian Herrmann (CSU), Söders head of the Bavarian State Chancellery and Minister of State for Federal Affairs. The member of parliament from Freising was apparently in a good mood and showed weapons. Striking: In the next few weeks, Ukrainian soldiers are to be trained on US Abrams battle tanks in Grafenwoehr. Then it gets bitterly serious there.

Upper Palatinate: Grafenwoehr has been used by the USA as a military training area for decades

For example, 31 Abrams M1 main battle tanks are currently being brought to Grafenwoehr in the Upper Palatinate district of Neustadt an der Waldnaab. However, they are not to be transported further to Ukraine, but are only to be used at the US military training area for training purposes.

“The most ‘American’ city in Bavaria lies in the heart of the Upper Palatinate. The US military training area has shaped the city and region for decades,” Herrmann wrote on Twitter after the flying visit to the barracks: “Thousands of US soldiers, civilians and family members of the 7th ATC are at home and welcome here. Grafenwoehr is formative for the face of Bavaria in the USA and beyond.” To put this in context: The USA has been using the Grafenwoehr site as a military training area since the end of the Second World War.

Grafenwöhr: Markus Söder’s minister gets his own “Philly Cheese Steaks”

Before a joint town hall appointment with Brigadier General Steven P. Carpenter (Golden Book of the City), the 51-year-old from Lower Bavaria had apparently been shown a surface-to-air defense weapon and a helicopter, according to his Twitter channel. And in the American canteen there were “Philly Cheese Steaks, especially for me today,” as the representative of the Freising district wrote in a post in Munich’s Maximilianeum: “Real soul food.”

US forces in Bavaria: 14,000 American soldiers stationed in Bavaria

Food from the States. According to his boss Söder, around 14,000 US soldiers were stationed in Bavaria as of spring 2022. Many of them at the Grafenwoehr base. In two to three weeks, Ukrainian soldiers should learn how to use Abrams tanks there, wrote AP citing US officials. There is talk of a ten-week training period.

Finally, in early August, the 31 Abrams main battle tanks promised to the Ukrainian armed forces to defend against the Russian invasion should be operational. Said specimens are currently being prepared for combat use. And Grafenwöhr will soon be training for emergencies. (pm)