Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Split

Markus Söder (CSU), Prime Minister of Bavaria, gives a statement on the case of Deputy Prime Minister Aiwanger after the special coalition committee. © Peter Kneffel/dpa/Montage Ippen.Media

Hubert Aiwanger has to answer 25 questions in order to remain in government. The CSU and its boss Markus Söder only pretend to be strong. A commentary by Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Markus Söder asks his deputy Hubert Aiwanger to answer 25 questions, and that pretty much ultimately. This is supposed to feign strength, but it only reveals the bad predicament in which the CSU boss is: he can’t (already) fire the Free Voter boss now because he’s being accused of the alleged perpetrator (even late denial is an act) would make a martyr, nor can he let him get away with the hardly credible excuses, because the CSU would then make a laughing stock of itself and would no longer be an honorable, nationally respected party.

At the same time, the latter would be associated with the loss of the liberal and urban electoral milieu. Söder would become an outlaw himself. In this situation, the Prime Minister probably only has the game for time that opened yesterday. A strong signal would have been the appointment of a special investigator. The list of questions presented to Aiwanger instead falls short, even if it is unique among coalition partners and a document of the disorganization of the Bavarian coalition. At the same time, it is the threat to the Free Voters, which comes along as an offer that they should – at least after the election – break away from their driving force in order to continue the coalition with the CSU without Aiwanger. It is currently unlikely that this will happen, given the verve with which the free movement recently showed solidarity with Aiwanger. The good Free Voters accept his implausible attempts to portray himself as an innocent victim with the same stoic devotion that Trump’s supporters accept his lies.

FDP as savior in need: will Bavaria soon be ruled by black and yellow?

It’s true: the vast majority of Bavarians want a middle-class government, above all they don’t want to see the Greens with their patronizing nature at the controls in Bavaria. In retrospect, Söder’s early and unconditional commitment to the coalition partner FW (and his rejection of the FDP) turns out to be a strategic misfortune: he has thus delivered himself to Aiwanger, who has increasingly turned into a right-wing populist, without being able to discipline him with reference to other coalition options . Now the CSU boss is in the same uncomfortable position as the Austrian ex-chancellor Sebastian Kurz with the Strache-FPÖ or the former Hamburg CDU mayor Ole von Beust with the Schill party. History teaches that there always comes a point at which things can’t go any further and Christian democrats have to choose between power that has been bought at a price and self-respect.

Actually, Söder can only pray that the FDP, which he has fought for so long, will perform strongly on October 8th and free him and his CSU from being held hostage. (George Anastasiadis)