Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschlaender

Split

The two Union leaders Friedrich Merz and Markus Söder. © Astrid Schmidhuber

Munich/Berlin – Union summit in Munich: The heads of the CDU and CSU will meet in Bavaria in June. A joint meeting of the party presidencies, i.e. the closest circle of leaders of the two parties, is planned for June 30th at the CSU headquarters, reports the Munich newspaper Merkur.

The meeting, which lasts several hours, will be chaired on Friday morning by the chairmen Markus Söder and Friedrich Merz. After the recent debates in the CDU about a chancellor candidacy and Merz’s speculations about a bursting of the traffic light government, the meeting in Munich should be followed with curiosity.

Union: summit before the “midterm elections”

However, it is scheduled more with a view to the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse on October 8th – the Union wants to send a “signal of determination and unity” and clearly pull together, according to the CSU. They will probably also agree on a table of contents. In the Bavarian and Hesse elections, the Union sees a kind of “mid-term election” for the federal government, in which a quarter of the population can go to the polls.

At its last double session in May 2022, the Union adopted the “Cologne Declaration” calling for a new security policy. Under the leadership of Merz, Söder and North Rhine-Westphalia Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst, the CDU and CSU demanded a readjustment of German foreign and security policy: more German responsibility in the world, but also a strengthening of the Franco-German axis.

Exchange between Söder and Merz is close

There are currently no major contentious disputes between the CDU and CSU. In 2021, both presidencies had argued in the run-up to their meeting about the extension of the mother’s pension and the retirement age. At that time, Armin Laschet was CDU chairman and candidate for chancellor – which was done after the federal elections. The personal relationship between CDU leader Merz and the Bavarian sister party is currently more relaxed; both respect their work, exchange information frequently and advise internally on factual issues.

Christian Deutschlaender