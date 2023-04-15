Home page politics

From: Mike Schier, Georg Anastasiadis, Leonie Hudelmaier

Split

AKW-Aus: Markus Söder (CSU), Prime Minister of Bavaria, is criticized for his attitude. © Peter Kneffel/dpa/archive image

The nuclear power era is coming to an end. This also has consequences for consumers, as environmental and energy politician Matthias Miersch (SPD) explains.

Berlin – The era of nuclear power is coming to an end. The environmental and energy politician Matthias Miersch (SPD) does not mourn the loss. In an interview, he explains what electricity customers can expect now.

The last nuclear power plants will be switched off on Saturday. What do you think of Markus Söder’s proposal to continue using nuclear power?

I’ve been doing energy and environmental policy for 18 years now and Markus Söder’s attitude speaks volumes. It is a unique zigzag course with zero political compass. After the Fukushima disaster, Söder threatened to resign if the coalition continued to hold on to nuclear power. The most important topic now is the expansion of renewable energies, which at that time had slipped massively into the basement, especially with black and yellow. That’s why we need an end to nuclear power and priority to renewables.

We are in the midst of both a climate and an energy crisis. Isn’t the timing for the exit extremely unfavorable?

An ethics committee with Cardinal Marx set up by Angela Merkel said at the time: This technology is ethically unacceptable. Nothing has changed in these conditions. We’re leaving rubbish 30,000 generations after us and we don’t know what to do with it. And Mr. Söder is at the forefront of keeping Bavaria out of the search for a repository.

What do you say to citizens who are afraid of an explosion in electricity costs?

With the price brake, we showed last year that we intervene in the market and guarantee affordability. In addition, nuclear power is far more expensive than any other form of energy. Final storage costs, for example, were never included in the electricity price. The fears that the CDU/CSU are currently generating are cheeky.

A number of experts are worried about security of supply!

Nuclear power is not relevant to security of supply. Many studies have proven this and the energy suppliers also say that there is no risk of blackouts. In the medium term, we must now massively expand renewables. Bayern has to do its homework here. The federal government has taken precautions by building LNG terminals and activating coal-fired power plants. If the Union had had its way, we would have imposed a unilateral gas embargo on Russia in March 2022. That would have led to an energy policy disaster. In this respect, I will not let the CDU/CSU accuse me of endangering security of supply.

Sorry, but coal energy can’t be the solution either.

Coal has been central to the heat supply in some places. However, it is true that we and RWE brought forward the phase-out of coal to 2030. The big task, however, is that we must make progress with the expansion of renewable energies by then.

However, the expansion of renewables is still stalling.

Yes, we have a big problem in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg – but smaller ones in northern Germany. But the traffic light coalition has introduced many laws that are only now coming into force. In this respect, we now have to wait for the laws to take effect.

But the FDP, with which the SPD has recently gotten along so well again, …

…I was always able to work with the FDP…

…is concerned. That is why there is a suggestion to keep the last three kilns in reserve.

A nuclear power plant is not a washing machine that can be started up and shut down again. There are safety requirements here. That’s why you can’t even just maintain a reserve operation. We need planning security and that doesn’t work if we keep nuclear power alive through the back door.

Does the topic depress the mood in the traffic light?

It was already clear before the coalition negotiations that we had different views on the subject of nuclear power. But that’s allowed in a democracy. I’m just advocating that we look forward and not have backward-looking debates.

Is the SPD currently alienated from the Greens?

Everyone is for climate protection – until it becomes concrete. Now we are going into areas that will be felt by every citizen, such as replacing the heating system. And of course there will be one or two questions about the ecological, social and economic aspects. In the case of the Greens, the pain of everyday politics will certainly be felt. But you have to go through with it if you bear political responsibility.