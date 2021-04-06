Markus Söder wants to involve the Chancellor in the K question. Nobody knows better than he: Power is not given to you. You take them. Comment from Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

In Bavaria no CSU regent, however powerful, has got the successor he wanted: Goppel did not want Strauss, Strauss did not want Streibl, Streibl did not Stoiber, Stoiber did not Beckstein, Beckstein did not Seehofer and Seehofer did not want Söder. It was no different in the Bund. Power becomes, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer can tell you a thing or two about it, not handed over to princes and princesses.

Söder versus Laschet: CDU-CSU wrestling does not take a break – Merkel will thankfully reject the role of co-decision-maker

Markus Söder knows that only too well. His suggestion that Angela Merkel should have a say in the decision about her own successor is therefore nothing more than another poisoned arrow in the direction of Armin Laschet. Because she is a clever woman, the Chancellor will decline with thanks.

The advance is enlightening, however, because it shows that not even at Easter does the guerrilla fight between the quarreling Union sisters take a short break. That shows its self-destructive power. Armin Laschet staggered under the blows from Munich, but did not want to give way. And Markus Söder shows his strengths, but without having the determination to openly declare his candidacy.

Chancellor question in the Union: Söder has to decide now – otherwise everyone loses

This attrition tactic leaves room for speculation that in the end he does not want to reach for the chancellorship, but only savor his dominant national political role to the limit – until the day when a weakened CDU chairman Laschet may still reach the goal with his last bit of strength tows. So everyone loses in the end.

The experienced CSU warriors Horst Seehofer and Erwin Huber are rightly nervous: The conflict between the leaders of the CDU and CSU in the midst of the virus crisis destroys trust. The time of games must finally be over, the situation is too serious for that. The Union – and the country – would be helped if the K question were finally resolved. And not just at Pentecost. Söder now has to say whether he is ready.

Georg Anastasiadis