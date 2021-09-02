fromAndreas Schmid conclude

If the Germans could elect the Chancellor directly, a majority would vote for Olaf Scholz (SPD) – except for Armin Laschet, Markus Söder would run.

Munich – In the spring, a dispute raged within the Union over the nomination of the candidate for chancellor. Armin Laschet versus Markus Söder. CDU boss against CSU boss. NRW against Bavaria. During the “joint decision-making”, as the disputes are now being paraphrased by the Union, Söder always emphasized that he was the more popular politician in the country. The surveys gave the Bavarian Prime Minister right back then – and still do today.

Bundestag election: Söder trumps Laschet – and the rest of the competition

A recent survey by the opinion institute Forsa asked about the preference for chancellor. If the Germans could elect the head of government directly, a majority would vote for SPD candidate Olaf Scholz. The current Vice Chancellor received 29 percent approval (-1 compared to the previous month). This puts the Social Democrat well ahead of the Greens candidate Annalena Baerbock (15 percent) and Laschet (11 percent).

In the survey, however, the hypothetical scenario of a Union chancellor candidate Markus Söder was asked. The clear result: If Scholz had to duel with Söder instead of Laschet, the SPD politician would only get 22 percent approval. CSU boss Söder is clearly at the top in this survey with 39 percent. For the Greens, the occupation in the Union does not seem too important; Baerbock would get 14 percent.

Bundestag election: Söder wants to “do everything to support Laschet”

For weeks, the CSU has been teasing the CDU. The Christian Socials convey – always subtly – the image that Markus Söder would have been the better candidate for chancellor. “In Bavaria we might have achieved a better result – if I had become a candidate for chancellor,” Söder said most recently in an interview with the Munich Mercury. “But that’s yesterday’s news. Now we have to do everything we can to support Armin Laschet. ”The Franconian ruled out a change of candidate.

At the joint election campaign event in Berlin, Söder tried to radiate common ground. It remains to be seen whether this message will get through to the electorate. According to the survey, the fact that he gets a full 26 percentage points more than Laschet in a direct election is not insignificant. This result does not contribute to the relaxation of the Union, which is already sinking in the polls.

Bundestag election: SPD remains ahead in polls – Union loses again slightly

Because the CDU / CSU comes far away from the chancellor preference on poor approval ratings. The Union achieved 21 percent in the survey, one point less than before. This increases the lead of the SPD, which remains in first place at an unchanged 23 percent. For the Greens, 18 percent is still forecast.

The FDP therefore remains at twelve percent. The AfD improves by one point to eleven percent. The left reaches six percent again and has to tremble to enter the Bundestag. The proportion of other parties is relatively high with a total of nine percent. Viewed individually, however, each of them remains a long way from entering the Bundestag, at less than three percent.

Federal elections: traffic lights, Kenya, Germany, red-red-green or Jamaica – these alliances are possible

If elected now, the Bundestag would increase by 73 members to 782 seats compared to 2017 through overhang and compensatory mandates. The distribution of seats: SPD 197, CDU / CSU 183, Greens 154, FDP 103, AfD 94 and Left 51 seats.

According to this, five different three-party alliances would be theoretically possible, four of them under the leadership of the SPD. A traffic light coalition made up of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP, a Kenya alliance made up of the SPD, CDU / CSU and the Greens, a German coalition made up of the SPD, CDU / CSU and FDP, or Red-Red-Green together with the Left Party, would come into question already in position. The only Union-led variant is currently the Jamaica coalition of CDU / CSU, Greens and FDP. (as)