Suddenly best friends: Markus Söder and Friedrich Merz – or not? © Chris Emil Janssen/imago

The compulsory care vaccination “only leads to problems and is not a solution,” says Markus Söder. The CSU boss is putting pressure on the federal government a week before the next summit.

Munich – The resistance to the care vaccination is growing. With Markus Söder (CSU), for the first time a Prime Minister has spoken out publicly against the mandatory corona vaccination for medical staff planned from March. For the time being, the Free State does not want to implement the law introduced by the traffic light coalition. The advance from the south of the Federal Republic comes nine days before the next Corona summit – and should probably cause a new debate.

Nursing vaccination requirement: Bavaria distances itself from the traffic light plan

Söder spoke out in favor of proceeding “generously” with the nursing vaccination obligation, “which de facto amounts to a suspension of enforcement”. It is still unclear for how many months this will apply, said the CSU boss on the sidelines of his corona relaxation press conference in Munich. Söder apparently pulled the sister party CDU with it – its new chairman Friedrich Merz also announced a turnaround.

Merz asked the traffic light to suspend the vaccination requirement for nursing staff. This is the “very unanimous” opinion of the board and presidium of the CDU, and the faction leaders of the Union parties in the state parliaments have also agreed to this demand “without exception”, said Merz in Saarbrücken. In December, the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag approved the introduction of facility-related compulsory vaccination. Merz accused the federal government of not having created the conditions for enforcing compulsory vaccination in mid-March. “The federal government leaves the institutions and employees alone with the consequences of this vaccination requirement,” said the CDU leader. Facilities in many countries were threatened with massive staff losses. The obligation to vaccinate throws the facilities “into chaos”.

Vaccination turnaround from Söder and Merz: Lauterbach warns of bad consequences

Headwind from Berlin was not long in coming. “Lax enforcement rules for facility-related compulsory vaccination can not only endanger the lives of older people with weak immune systems,” said Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach shortly after Söder’s appearance. “In addition, they also endanger the credibility of politics.” It’s about protecting patients and residents. “The Bavarian state government should also take the law that has been passed seriously,” warned Lauterbach. His ministry had actually previously spoken a kind of power word in terms of facility-related vaccination.

Green MP Irene Mihalic took the same line. Söder is “very susceptible to wind when it comes to his points of view. This is very dangerous when taking measures against Corona,” tweeted the parliamentary director of the Greens parliamentary group. Mihalic also referred to the dangers for older people in care facilities. Criticism also came from the German Hospital Society: Despite Söder’s initiative, nothing changes for the clinic, said CEO Gerald Gass Augsburg General. “We are obliged to report unvaccinated employees to the health authorities by March 15th. We are prepared for this and we will also do this.”

Care vaccination obligation: Söder refers to impending staff shortages

However, Söder specifically justified his position with the threat of staff shortages in care facilities. A recent survey of the health authorities shows that tens of thousands of nurses are not vaccinated. From March 16, unvaccinated people will no longer be allowed to work in their profession. According to Söder, there is also a risk of staff shortages in Bavaria and the “overload and weakening of the health system”. The Franconian even spoke of an “absurd situation” if you didn’t get problems in the intensive care units because of the infection situation, but because of the vaccination requirement. “The implementation on March 15 only leads to problems and is unfortunately not a solution.” Recently there has already been criticism of the check on the vaccination status of employees, which can hardly be implemented in practice.

Prime Minister Söder said he was generally in favor of compulsory vaccination. However, the singular and also partial solution is currently “no longer an effective means” in the Omikoron wave. Bavaria is once again going its own way in pandemic policy.

Corona vaccination requirement in care: topic at the next federal-state round?

On February 16, the federal and state governments will meet for the next Corona consultations. It should actually be primarily about possible loosening. At the last summit there was talk of an “opening perspective”. According to the Söder statements, the facility-related vaccination requirement could now come into focus again. Especially since the criticism of the plans can also be felt outside of Parliament. The Federal Constitutional Court has now received 74 constitutional complaints from around 300 plaintiffs against the planned law.

On December 10th, the Bundestag decided to amend the Infection Protection Act. From March 16th, vaccination will be compulsory in clinics, nursing homes, medical and dental practices, rescue and nursing services, birth centers and other medical and nursing facilities. This is intended to protect old and weak people from being infected with the coronavirus *, who are at particularly high risk of the disease being severe or even fatal. Interesting: The specific implementation is the responsibility of the federal states. Markus Söder* can therefore deviate from the course of the federal government even without the consent of the traffic light – at least in practical handling of the rule. (as) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA