Of: Florian Naumann

Measure and mask: Markus Söder and the CSU 2021 at the Gillamoos morning pint. © Armin Weigel/dpa

The CSU is allowed to return to the beer tent. Markus Söder should not judge the political Gillamoos alone. The choice for the support act falls on a Westphalian.

Abensberg/Munich – The beer tent is considered the natural habitat of the CSU. In this respect, the party has literally experienced a dry spell over the past two years: first the corona pandemic prevented large festivities in the tent, then the political Ash Wednesday 2022 was canceled due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

By the beginning of September at the latest, however, a classic of the political beer tent speech is due again: The Gillamoos in Lower Bavaria. Unsurprisingly, party leader and Prime Minister Markus Söder will then step into the ring for the Christian Socialists. However, the father of the country gets support from the sister party CDU. And by a man who does not immediately appear as a classic beer tent visitor: NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst.

CSU at Gillamoos 2022: Söder gets support from Wüst

“We have twice the power with us this year,” said organizer and CSU district chief Martin Neumeyer on Friday when the plans were presented in Abensberg. After all, Söder and Wüst, as heads of government of the two most populous federal states, represent around 37.5 percent of the federal population.

For Wüst, who was successful in the state elections in the most populous federal state in May, it is the first visit as a speaker in the Hofbräu tent on the Gillamoos festival grounds. However, the North Rhine-Westphalian should gain influence in the CDU after his election victory. In the spring, some observers even named him alongside Daniel Günther, Prime Minister of the North, who had just been confirmed in office, as a possible candidate for chancellor. An office that Söder no longer wants to strive for, as is well known.

In addition to the CSU, the Greens have already named their speakers, the main speaker is the member of the Bundestag Anton Hofreiter. As every year, party leader Hubert Aiwanger will give the main speech at the Free Voters. SPD, Linke, AfD and FDP have not yet revealed who they expect to be the main speaker.

Gillamoos in the turmoil of the pandemic: CSU hopes to return – “highlight” for Söder

In 2020 and 2021 the Gillamoos was omitted due to the pandemic. However, there was a replacement program. 2020 as a live stream, last year the politicians even performed in front of an audience in Abensberg – albeit not in the beer tent. The parties looked for alternative locations, some with meaningful names. Söder spoke in the “Festhalle Bayernland”. The Greens, on the other hand, chose the “Jazzclub Center”. Incidentally, the CSU boss praised the Gillamoos 2021 in front of only 250 listeners due to the pandemic as one of his two highlights in the annual calendar of events.

The Gillamoos folk festival, which always takes place at the beginning of September, has a more than 700-year tradition in the Kelheim district in Lower Bavaria and is known nationwide for the political speeches on the last day of the festival. This year it is scheduled for September 5th. (fn/dpa)