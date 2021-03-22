Katharina Schulze leads the Greens in the state parliament. She fears that Bavaria could soon have enough vaccine but too few vaccination sites. The state government is to blame for this.

The Bavarian Green parliamentary group leader calls for vaccinations in schools, universities and churches

There are still too few test offers in test centers and schools

Schulze: “If you scratch off the gold, Markus Söder often doesn’t have much behind it.”

Ms. Schulze, Prime Minister Markus Söder sees no room for relaxation at today’s video conference with the Chancellor and the country leaders. Surprised?

The situation is as it was foreseen by experts at the beginning of March. The number of cases is increasing, we are growing exponentially again, the mutation is spreading. You don’t have to be a master to see that uncontrolled openings are wrong. The fact that the warnings were ignored four weeks ago, however, shows that Markus Söder has learned nothing from the second wave. Now we have the trouble.

“Söder is loud in proclaiming, but failing here in implementation”

So you should never have loosened up?

It would have been important to get the protective measures on the chain beforehand. The basics of fighting a pandemic are not in place in Bavaria either. Not when vaccinating, not when testing and not when following up contacts with the health authorities. Söder is loud when it comes to proclaiming, but failing to implement it here. He took the second step before the first.

But Bavaria is better off vaccinating than most of the federal states. The fact that there is not enough vaccine so far is not Söder’s fault.

Now you have to build the necessary infrastructure for the time when larger deliveries come. I think it’s great to involve the general practitioners, but the practices also have something else to do. The state government has stopped the expansion of further vaccination centers. I fear that if there is hopefully enough vaccine soon, we will have too few vaccination sites.

“The problem is that too much was opened in parallel”

What should happen?

Decentralized vaccination centers would now have to be set up in parallel – and other places for vaccination had to be creatively searched for, including in schools, universities and churches. Personnel would have to be recruited, discussions with company doctors would have to be held. In addition, an awareness campaign would be needed to counteract uncertainty and disinformation about vaccination.

What goes wrong with testing?

After the last Prime Minister’s Conference, Söder grandly announced rapid tests – 100 million should be available. But that doesn’t mean that these tests are already there. Even in mid-March they were only available in a third of the municipal test centers. If you ask schools, you can hear that the tests sometimes come after the Easter break. We would need at least two a week there for students and staff.

Shouldn’t the schools have been opened under these circumstances?

The problem is that too much was opened in parallel. If you take the statement “children first” seriously, you would have had to put in place protective measures so that only schools and daycare centers could be opened safely at first. In Bavaria, however, the hardware stores were opened particularly early. Here Prime Minister Söder has obviously given in to lobby pressure.

“If a company were to act like this, it would no longer be on the market.”

We come to the health authorities: In Bavaria, the standardized Sormas software has been installed everywhere since the end of February.

However, it is largely not used because an important interface to the Robert Koch Institute is missing. You can only shake your head sadly. If a company did this, it would no longer be on the market.

Bavaria’s Ministry of Health says that the federal government is responsible for these interfaces …

That, too, is typical of Söder. Opposition to the federal government in Bavaria and cheerfully participate in government. If he wanted to make this a top priority in Berlin, he would have many options. If you scratch off the gold, Markus Söder often doesn’t have much behind it.

Interview: Sebastian Horsch