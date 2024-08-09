Home policy

Victoria Krumbeck

The Union wants to nominate a candidate for chancellor in the autumn. Friedrich Merz and Markus Söder are considered candidates. A survey shows a clear result.

Berlin/Munich – The state elections in the East are important for the Union. On the one hand, the AfD ahead in the polls, which puts all parties under pressure. On the other hand, the Union wants to make a decision on the K question after the elections in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg.

CSU leader Markus Söder and CDU leader Friedrich Merz are vying for the candidacy for chancellor. Söder is extending his lead in polls.

Union faces chancellor question: Söder extends lead over Merz

According to the ARD Deutschlandtrend, Söder is receiving more and more support from the population. According to the latest survey by Infratest dimap, 38 percent of those surveyed believe that the Bavarian Prime Minister would be a good candidate for chancellor. That is four percentage points more than at the end of May. North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst is at 36 percent (plus 2), while CDU Chairman Friedrich Merz is in third place with 27 percent (plus 1). The fact that Merz is behind the other two candidates is nothing new for him.

The Union’s K question will probably be decided between CSU leader Markus Söder and CDU leader Friedrich Merz. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

In the opinion of Union supporters, Söder is even more clearly ahead of Merz and Wüst (47 percent each) with 59 percent. The next federal election is scheduled to take place on September 28, 2025. Merz and Söder have agreed to make the decision on the candidacy for chancellor together in the fall. The CDU chairman, who is also the opposition leader in the Bundestag, is considered – also from Söder’s point of view – the clear favorite.

Possible candidacy of Söder for chancellor “a problem” – Merz lags behind in polls

At the beginning of July, Söder World TV When asked under what circumstances he could become a candidate for chancellor, Söder said: “If it had to be and one was forced to do so, then one would have to think about it.” When asked again what circumstances could arise that would force him to do so, Söder then named the prerequisite: “That Friedrich Merz asks me. Then I would have a problem.”

Polls for the federal election: CDU/CSU union strongest force – Greens worst result since 2018

If there were a general election next Sunday, the Union would clearly be the strongest force. According to Infratest dimap, the CDU and CSU are currently at 32 percent, which is one percentage point more than at the beginning of July. The AfD is at 16 percent (minus one), the SPD led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz at 15 percent (plus one).

union 32 AfD 16 SPD 15 Green 12 BSW 9 FDP 5 Other 11

The Greens lost one percentage point and are currently at 12 percent. This is their weakest value in the Germany trend since April 2018. The alliance Sarah Wagenknecht comes in at nine percent (plus one), the FDP has to worry about returning to the Bundestag with five percent approval. All other parties currently have a total of eleven percent (minus one) – including the Left.

1,311 eligible voters were surveyed between August 5 and 7. The range of fluctuation is two to three percentage points. If the traffic light parties suffer a defeat in the east, the Union will call for new elections. (vk/dpa)