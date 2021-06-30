The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder urged his deputy Hubert Aiwanger publicly to justify his waiver of vaccinations. The countered.

Munich – Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder has publicly urged his deputy Hubert Aiwanger to justify why he has not yet been vaccinated against the corona virus. “Maybe you say something about why you just don’t want to be vaccinated,” said Söder to his coalition partner on Tuesday. After a cabinet meeting in Munich, both answered questions from journalists. To get vaccinated now is no longer a push to get ahead, says Söder.

In Bavaria there are currently signs of a declining willingness to vaccinate. “We feel a certain tiredness when vaccinating with one or the other,” said Söder on Monday. In this context, the Prime Minister announced after a vaccination summit that he would discuss his ministers and state secretaries’ willingness to vaccinate in the cabinet. Söder feared “a dent” in the number of vaccinations as soon as the summer holidays begin in Bavaria. In order to increase the vaccination rate, he asked for more vaccine from the federal government.

Söder exposes Aiwanger because of corona vaccination: Free voter boss counters

Aiwanger himself was not impressed by the pressure from the CSU boss and the public demand for justification. “The decision as to whether or not someone can be vaccinated is a personal decision – I also take it up for myself,” said the head of the free electorate. He wants to look at the development “in the next weeks and months”. He does not generally say no to vaccination, but does not want to do so now. “We shouldn’t build up public pressure,” demanded Aiwanger.

On Tuesday, Söder also called on the federal government to stricterly control the testing and quarantine obligations to protect against corona when inspecting travelers returning from summer vacation. “The refusal of the federal government to deal more intensively with the topic is, from my point of view, incomprehensible and, to be honest, also a bit disappointing,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister. (AFP / dpa / fmü)