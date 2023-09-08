Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

Split

High poll numbers for the Free Voters – out of solidarity with Aiwanger? In the midst of the leaflet affair, Söder speaks of “troubled days” in Bavaria.

Munich – A few weeks before the state elections in Bavaria, the CSU around Prime Minister and party leader Markus Söder is falling in polls. Meanwhile, the Free Voters, currently coalition partners, are on the upswing. Even the allegations against Hubert Aiwanger don’t change anything – quite the contrary.

“These are fever curves out of solidarity right now,” said Söder on Friday (September 8) about the current polls for the Bavarian election. “There was solidarity where people, many in Bavaria, said, is that an appropriate way to deal with someone?” said Söder, looking at the extensive reporting and the constant stream of allegations against Aiwanger from school days. And that’s why it’s just such a solidarity. Incidentally, also from many CSU members who saw it the same way.” It was an “emotional aftermath of these turbulent ten days”.

Söder is sticking to coalition partners before the Bavarian election – despite the leaflet affair about Aiwanger

Two weeks ago, Aiwanger denied in writing that he had written an anti-Semitic leaflet about 35 years ago. As a result, more and more allegations about Aiwanger’s previous behavior were made. As a result, more and more allegations were made about Aiwanger’s previous behavior. After a few days, Aiwanger apologized, but at the same time counterattacked, lamenting a political campaign against him. But Söder sticks to him: He rejected a dismissal as “not proportionate”.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU, right) next to an election poster for the Free Voters showing Hubert Aiwanger. (Photomontage) © Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON/Fotomontage/Imago

“Now it’s about more important things again,” said Söder now. “It’s not just about one person, it’s about 13 million, namely 13 million Bavarians. That is our most important task.” For the prime minister, the leaflet affair is apparently off the table. Probably also because Söder wants to stick to the coalition with the free voters.

Söder announces “500 million plus X” for construction stimulus program

The Bavarian election will take place on October 8th. A few weeks earlier, Söder had announced a new construction stimulus program worth at least 500 million euros. The total should be “500 million plus X”, as the Prime Minister said on Friday after CSU internal consultations in Munich. A key point: When buying a home you use yourself, according to Söder, the Free State should in future take on an even larger part of the massively increased interest payments. “The market demands four percent, we will compensate three percent, so that in Bavaria you only have to pay one percent interest for the financing over a period of 10 years,” he calculated. In addition, there should also be “state guarantees for equity replacement” “in the event that equity is not sufficient”.

Bavaria’s prime minister since 1945 View photo gallery

For several months now, the Free State has been taking over part of the interest payments as part of an interest rate reduction program, namely the reduction by 1.5 percentage points. This is now to be doubled, as Minister of Construction Christian Bernreiter (CSU) explained when asked, and still for a third of the construction sum. Certain income limits also apply. For a family – married, two children – as an example, according to Bernreiter, this limit is a taxable annual income of 102,000 euros.

According to Söder, there should also be an “acceleration program” for the municipalities “for the construction of daycare centers, schools, for all municipal buildings”.

A campaign maneuver? “The motive is not to help an election, but to help Bavaria. That’s all that counts,” said Söder. (lrg/dpa)