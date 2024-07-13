Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Friedrich Merz (l.) and Markus Söder (r.) are the leading figures of the Union. Will one of them be the candidate for chancellor? © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

A new poll on the K question could spark new debates in the Union. Instead of Merz, Söder triumphs – by a significant margin.

Munich – For a long time, CSU leader Markus Söder saw his sphere of influence in Bavaria. As the state’s prime minister, he is considered to be stable and leads it through the confusion of nationwide federalism with strong opinions. But the question of whether Söder could be chancellor has flared up again and again in the past. And the CSU politician himself is also fueling corresponding debates. Only a few days ago he declared that he would become the Union’s candidate for chancellor if Friedrich Merz “asked him to”. Just a few days later, Söder is now getting new momentum in the form of strong poll ratings.

Will Markus Söder become chancellor candidate? New survey shows clear trend

The upcoming (planned) federal election is still a few months away, but it is now clear that ambitious parties are gradually positioning themselves. Only recently, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) put her own plans on hold and told CNN almost casually that she would not run for chancellor in the upcoming election. Almost at the same time, speculation began about Robert Habeck’s possible chancellor ambitions.

After the poor results of the traffic light parties in the last European elections, the Greens’ plans for chancellor seem bold, but not unjustified. Markus Söder called for new elections in mid-June, but the planned election is still over a year away. This means that the Greens have more than enough leeway to set a tone of consistency in times of crisis, which could possibly lead to an election victory. But things are currently looking rosy for other politicians: A survey by the INSA Institute on behalf of Picture shows that when asked “Who would you directly vote for as Federal Chancellor”, Markus Söder triumphs.

New poll shows Söder trend: K question sees rift between CSU and CDU leaders

Although the Union is not expected to make its decision on the candidate for chancellor for several weeks, the previous favorite Friedrich Merz (CDU) has now been overtaken by CSU leader Söder in the popularity poll. Merz still received an impressive 31 percent compared to the possible candidates from the other parties. When asked the same question, but with Söder instead of Merz as the Union candidate, the CSU politician even received 37 percent.

One thing is clear: Both Union politicians are currently receiving a lot of approval in surveys – much more than their potential opponents from the ranks of the traffic light coalition. The Union itself also regularly lands at around 30 percent in current surveys. But Söder is in a different league with his result. Nevertheless, both concluded Union politicians in the past have repeatedly had a power struggle out of.

K-question for the Union: Will Markus Söder be the candidate for chancellor?

It is still questionable whether there will be a showdown between Merz and Söder. Söder put the CDU leader under pressure with his statement a few days ago, but how Picture a CSU politician as the Union’s candidate for chancellor is considered almost impossible at this point in time. Former CSU leader Horst Seehofer also recently spoke out clearly in favor of Merz.

“We should be careful not to repeat 2021. Friedrich Merz is doing his job as party and parliamentary group leader very well. He has brought order to the CDU,” he told the Augsburg General. (fbu)