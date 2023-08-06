Dhe CSU chairman Markus Söder has called for a decision on the candidate for chancellor in the Union to be made only after the state elections in East Germany in September next year. “I would definitely suggest autumn,” said Söder on Sunday in the Internet format “Your questions to Markus Söder” after the ARD “summer interview” to a viewer question.

In September next year, a new state parliament will be elected in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg. Söder said it made little sense to send a chancellor candidate to these three state elections. In addition, “I also believe that we have to analyze the results of this state election very, very carefully and very carefully and that we may also find good arguments for the personnel issue.”

Before the most recent federal election in 2021, the CDU and CSU had fallen out massively in the search for the chancellor candidate, and the then CDU chairman Armin Laschet prevailed against Söder in the power struggle. The Union lost the following federal elections, since then Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has ruled with the traffic light coalition.

When asked by viewers about the ARD “summer interview”, Söder, like the CDU chairman Friedrich Merz, was open to a member decision on the chancellor candidacy. It is important that the decision is made collectively, said Söder. Merz had told the Münchner Merkur that he had also been elected CDU chairman in 2021 by member decision. “You don’t have to repeat that as often as you like, but it’s an instrument in the statutes.”