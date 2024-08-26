Home policy

From: Franziska Schwarz

Press Split

CSU leader Markus Söder at a CDU Saxony election campaign event © Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Cooperation with the Left is considered impossible in the Union – but CSU leader Söder explicitly excludes only the AfD as a partner in the East.

Erfurt/Munich – What government options are there after the Thuringia election for the Union? CSU leader Markus Söder and Thuringia’s CDU top candidate and party leader Mario Voigt have different opinions. Despite an expected close outcome, Voigt is sticking to his demarcation from Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow’s Left Party.

The decision that “no coalition with the AfD and no coalition with the Left will remain after the election,” said Voigt in Erfurt. Previously, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Söder had not fundamentally ruled out a coalition between the Union and the Left at the state level in an “ARD” summer interview.

Merz before Thuringia election: Cooperation with AfD “would kill the CDU”

In the CDU, lengthy discussions about possible government formation are expected anyway. Federal party leader Friedrich Merz has ruled out any cooperation with the AfD and the Left Party – keyword “firewall” and incompatibility resolution. Merz recently reiterated this stance: cooperation with the AfD would “kill” the CDU, he said.

A few weeks before the Eastern elections, however, a survey showed that 45 percent of CDU members would Cooperation with the AfD conceivable. After the recent Polls on the Thuringia election The AfD is far ahead with 30 percent.

CDU top politicians Voigt, Kretschmer and Redmann open to alliance with BSW

After the European elections, Merz initially spoke out against cooperation with the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) because the party was “extremely right-wing on some issues and extremely left-wing on others.” Only after pressure from East German CDU leaders did he give in and leave the decision to the state parties. In addition to Voigt, Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer and Brandenburg’s CDU state leader Jan Redmann have also expressed their openness to cooperation between the CDU and BSW.

The “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” wants to shape German politics View photo gallery

Söder before Thuringia election about Ramelow: “He is something different than Wagenknecht”

Ramelow, who comes from West Germany, has repeatedly expressed his incomprehension that the Union does not rule out cooperation with the former SED member Wagenknecht, but does rule out cooperation with him, who has no SED past. Söder said: “I admit, that is quite a contradiction.” He said he had met Ramelow himself. He does have some “confused views”. “But he is something different to Ms Wagenknecht.”

Thuringia election: Hope for majorities – even with CDU incompatibility resolution

Despite all the dangers, several leading candidates expressed hope during the election campaign that a majority government would be possible in Thuringia. After the 2019 election, the situation was completely deadlocked. The main reason for this was an incompatibility resolution by the CDU: the Christian Democrats are not allowed to form a coalition with either the AfD or the Left. Given the difficult election result, this made alliances with a majority impossible. (frs)