From: Stefan Krieger

The Bavarian cabinet remains firm: no increase in the broadcasting fee. There is a risk of a conflict that could reach the Federal Constitutional Court.

Munich – The Bavarian government stands by its rejection of an increase in the broadcasting fee. “We say no to higher GEZ fees,” said Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) on the X platform, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday. Although public broadcasting is a cornerstone of democracy, it also has to make do with the money it has available.

According to preliminary calculations by the KEF expert committee, the broadcasting fee that households and companies pay should rise from the current 18.36 euros per month to 18.94 euros from 2025. The commission wants to make a final recommendation to the federal states at the beginning of next year, which in turn have the final say and determine the amount of contributions in a state treaty. However, you must closely follow the KEF recommendation.

Higher GEZ fees: “No political majorities”

Söder and several other Prime Ministers had made it clear months ago that they were against an increase. There is a risk of a conflict in the next few months that could ultimately end up before the Federal Constitutional Court. Brandenburg State Secretary Benjamin Grimm (SPD), who is responsible for media policy, confirmed in an interview with the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” that his state would also oppose the increase.

The Bavarian state government is calling on ARD, ZDF and Deutschlandradio to save costs and restore trust in public broadcasting, said State Chancellery boss Florian Hermann after a meeting of the Bavarian cabinet in Munich. “If trust is no longer there, there will be no political majorities for the contributions,” said the CSU politician. Both factors were related to each other.

The public broadcasting from ARD, ZDF and Deutschlandradio is essentially financed from income from the broadcasting fee. In 2022, 8.4 billion euros were raised for the media companies.

Increase in the broadcasting fee: Saxony also speaks out against it

Saxony’s media minister Oliver Schenk (CDU) has also spoken out against such an adjustment, despite the preliminary expert calculation of a slightly higher broadcasting fee from 2025.

Given inflation and general price developments in all areas of life, “it was to be expected that it would be higher,” said Schenk at the Mittweida media forum. However, many countries have said that an increase is no longer feasible. Therefore, he wants to try to make an increase in contributions unnecessary through further austerity measures for the public broadcasters, said Schenk, who, as deputy chairman of the Broadcasting Commission, sets the media policy line of the Union-governed countries: “I believe that that is the lowest common denominator.”

ARD and ZDF are to be reformed

The Future Council, made up of independent experts from science and the media industry, has been working on further proposals for reforming ARD and ZDF since March on behalf of the State Broadcasting Commission. ARD chairman Kai Gniffke confirmed the circulating contribution figures, but emphasized that it was a draft. “And drafts have the property that they are not yet final,” said the SWR director.

The KEF guarantees the independence of public broadcasting. It is therefore not necessary to comment on the figures until the KEF has spoken to us. That will be the case in a few weeks,” said Gniffke. (skr/dpa)