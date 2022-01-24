Home page politics

CSU chairman Markus Söder gives a press conference at party headquarters after a meeting of the CSU board. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

Do not tighten the previous measures, but do not relax them either: The result of the federal-state meeting on the corona pandemic does not go far enough, especially for CSU boss Söder.

After the top meeting of the federal and state governments on the corona pandemic, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder expressed his dissatisfaction. It “was unsatisfactory because we only postponed it again,” he said on Monday evening in the ARD “Tagesthemen”.

His question was weeks ago: “What do we have to change now?” Since the omicron variant that is now predominant is apparently less aggressive and also milder in course than earlier corona variants, it is no longer appropriate, as it was last year, “with To solve everything,” said the CSU chairman. “We have to think of a smarter way.”

“We were surprised and annoyed”

It is also not satisfactory that the PCR test capacities are not sufficient. “We were surprised and annoyed,” said Söder. The prioritization that has now been decided means that from this point onwards “we have no idea how high the number of infections really is”.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the prime ministers of the federal states had decided not to tighten the previous measures, but not to relax them either. In view of the unprecedentedly high number of infections, more precise PCR laboratory tests and the tracing of infection chains should be concentrated more on particularly sensitive areas. A new campaign is to promote vaccination. dpa