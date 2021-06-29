Munich (dpa)

The Prime Minister of the German state of Bavaria, Markus Söder, criticized the European Football Association “UEFA”, for allowing large numbers of fans to attend matches scheduled in the British capital London, as part of the European Nations Cup “Euro 2020”, despite concerns in Britain about the Corona virus strain. Known as “delta”.

Soder said today, Tuesday, after a cabinet meeting in Munich, that UEFA’s decision was “impossible to understand.” He added: What UEFA is doing now is unacceptable to me, as any increase in the number of fans is simply a random method that does not carry any meaning or purpose, and therefore there is Potential to spread across Europe.

It should be noted that the Allianz Arena in Munich witnessed a crowd attendance of about 25% of its capacity during the German team’s matches in the group stage, and the same will continue in the match scheduled in the same stadium between the Italian and Belgian teams next Friday in the quarter-finals.

As for Wembley Stadium in the British capital, London, the number of fans allowed to attend will increase to 45 thousand, during the match between the German and English teams scheduled for Tuesday in the round of 16, and then the number will rise to 60 thousand in the semi-final and final matches.