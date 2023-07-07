Home page politics

From: Mike Schier, Christian Deutschlaender

The Bavarian election is approaching, the coalition partner is rumbling – and the chancellor debates are starting in the CDU. In an interview, Markus Söder gives an outlook on the CSU course.

Munich – A good three months before the state elections, things get loud in Bavaria’s politics, sometimes shrill. Aiwanger, the AfD and the traffic light coalition in Berlin sparked a lot of controversy. “Less screaming and yelling,” advises Markus Söder. But didn’t the prime minister himself heat up the atmosphere with his demo appearance in Erding? We met Söder (56, CSU) for an interview in our editorial office.

Söder-Rüffel for Aiwanger: “The repeating of populists brings no profit”

At the recent “Ausge-Trumpt” demo, you and your government were the enemy: “shift to the right”, “fake news”, it was said. Do you regret fueling the debate with your speech earlier in Erding?

soder: The basic problem is not with us in Bavaria – but in Berlin. The direction of German politics is wrong. The traffic light leaves large parts of the population helpless at the side of the road. This is exactly what the heating law stands for, which should now be rushed through the Bundestag in disregard of any parliamentary conventions. The traffic light from Karlsruhe has now received the clap it deserves. She should now collect this unfortunate law herself. In any case, a Union-led government will completely reverse it from 2025 – should it come into force by then. Because it’s just plain wrong.

Her deputy Aiwanger called in Erding for people to “take back democracy”. Now he claims on TV that Germany only has a “formal democracy”. Is he radicalizing?

We expressly do not share this statement from Erding. We have to be careful: the country seems agitated and insecure. Radicals benefit from this. However, repeating and chasing after populists does not bring any positive results – on the contrary, it strengthens the right original and not the copy. Rather, as politicians, we should provide support and hope. This is Bavaria: So Bavarian confidence instead of federal frustration. Because life is simply better in Bavaria.

Again: Do we only have a “formal” democracy, as the Deputy Prime Minister claims?

Not at all. We have a very lively and good democracy. In Bavaria especially with the elements of direct democracy. If you don’t believe that, you should look around in other countries. But it is also necessary to speak plainly and to name problems. Every CSU prime minister was a member of the association for clear pronunciation. It stays that way. But it has to worry us when traffic light acceptance plummets and margins grow as a result.

Söder before the Bavarian election: “Some politicians scream and yell – you experience that in the state parliament”

We are at the beginning of an election campaign, and experience has shown that the tone is becoming more acute. Was your early pro-Aiwanger coalition statement a mistake?

Excitement is a bad advisor. Some politicians shriek and roar – you experience that in the state parliament. I don’t think that good election campaigns are fought with anger and frustration. The CSU prefers to stand for good and serious government. Our country is in good hands. As Prime Minister, I am there for everyone – and I will not risk Bavaria’s political decency for a fleeting percent of approval in the populist area. Our offer is aimed at conservative, bourgeois, social and modern-thinking people. The edges are tickled. But in truth it is the middle of Bavaria that counts. We want to keep the state together so that Bavaria remains strong and stable.

Is Aiwanger an acceptable economy minister? Or does he care too much about farming and hospitality?

The coalition works well together. I would like to thank the Free Voters for being a support even during the Corona period. They also supported the most difficult measures…

… and Aiwanger complains about Corona madness today.

The Economics Minister also supported every single regulation. We are a successful and stable coalition. Overall, Bavaria is in a better position than any other federal state.

Söder responds to Seehofer’s thesis on the absolute CSU majority

Your predecessor Horst Seehofer said in our interview that the absolute majority is still possible for the CSU. Why don’t you exploit the potential?

Such debates quickly seem aloof to unsettled people. The citizens are worried about their everyday life – parties should not revolve around themselves, but offer solutions and work hard.

Should the Union talk about gender, yes or no?

The Union must address every issue. But I see economic policy and internal security above all as the core competence of the Union – these are the cornerstones. That’s where the traffic light fails. The phasing out of nuclear energy was wrong. There is no concept for the high electricity prices. On the other hand, we want to massively reduce the electricity tax for everyone. This is more important than climate policy with a crowbar or feminist foreign policy.

Seehofer also says in the direction of the Union: “Silence” does not help in migration policy. Do you feel addressed?

We have a clear position and we have had great success with integration in Bavaria: Despite large numbers of immigrants, we have the lowest unemployment rate and the lowest crime rate. A key factor is the protection of the Bavarian borders. Five years ago I was heavily criticized for setting up a Bavarian border police force. Today this is a successful model for making Bavaria safer with over 80,000 successful searches. All of Germany should establish this based on the Bavarian model.

Söder calls for a clear edge on the issue of migration – and justifies the Merkel order

So you are unreservedly behind the plan to set up asylum centers at the EU’s external border?

Yes, of course. However, it will still take some time before this is implemented.

It took a while – why didn’t that already happen under Merkel?

We rightly criticized the 2015 migration policy. There was no orderly process. That was the big mistake of that time…

…for which you have now given Merkel the Order of Merit!

16 years of Union were significantly more. Despite the worst crises, our country has maintained and even increased its prosperity for over 16 years. The traffic light almost gambled away in two years.

Back to Migration: Are You Too Quiet?

We have a clear line: yes to humanity, no to uncontrolled immigration. And when it comes to citizenship, anyone who wants to be naturalized must speak our language and be able to make a living. Of course we need qualified and controlled immigration for the economy, but it is an illusion to believe that all problems can be solved with this alone. Otherwise there is a risk that the state will be overwhelmed: we can hardly keep up with the construction of daycare centers, schools and apartments. Germany must be prepared to work more again in order to maintain prosperity. Working less also means less wealth. Unfortunately, the four-day week doesn’t help.

People are shocked by the riots in France and clan battles in North Rhine-Westphalia. You promise: no such conditions in Bavaria?

That won’t happen in Bavaria. That must not be accepted anywhere in Germany. In Bavaria, it goes without saying that people are safe at all times and can go out on the streets anywhere at night. That should be the case everywhere in Germany. The state must take tough action against violent criminals. Every citizen gets a ticket if he parks wrong or drives too fast. With this consequence, the state must take action against all crimes.

The traffic light will last until the end, because power and offices weld them together.

For Bayern rule out Black-Green. Does that also apply to the federal government?

Each level is different. But if you think black and green from the start, you won’t achieve a strong black in elections, only a washed-out, green-speckled grey. The Union must always be so strong that it determines the guidelines of politics and is not presented by the Greens like traffic lights.

It will be critical for the Union in 2024: four state elections in the east. If necessary, do you have to enter into all-party alliances against the AfD – but with the left? Daniel Günther already recommends that.

The Union loses if it discusses too much about itself and does not appear united. This applies to personnel, coalitions and content. As far as the east is concerned, we saw that strong personalities like Reiner Haseloff or Michael Kretschmer can be successful even in difficult situations. I’m not worried about Saxony. Thuringia is becoming more difficult.

Friedrich Merz (left) and Markus Söder at the 2022 CDU party conference. © IMAGO/Chris Emil Janssen

Söder hopes despite chancellor rings between Merz and Wüst? “Nonsense.”

The danger of having an AfD prime minister soon is real!

The AfD is a real threat to democracy and prosperity! Franz Josef Strauss would have described the AfD as Moscow’s fifth column. Putin’s agents of influence in Germany are the AfDler. Beyond their crude ideas of how to treat minorities, these are the Kremlin’s most loyal vassals in our country.

Union again. Hendrik Wüst says that all CDU state associations should have a say when it comes to the candidate for chancellor. What does the CSU boss say about this?

A debate about the chancellor candidate is premature and harmful. We’re not even halfway through the federal government. The traffic light will last until the end, because power and offices weld them together. I advise us to act wisely. The second half of 2024 is the right time for this decision. Friedrich Merz and I will make a proposal to the parties that the whole base can support.

By member vote?

We make a good proposal together.

Some say that if Wüst and Merz don’t come to an agreement, Söder will be the laughing third party…

Nonsense.

Summarized by Christian Deutschländer