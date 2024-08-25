Home policy

From: Franziska Schwarz

Press Split

Markus Söder mocks Chancellor Scholz and the traffic light government in the ARD “summer interview”. © Joerg Carstensen

CSU leader Söder is now calling for a more consistent deportation policy on ARD and mocking Scholz. He is clearly rejecting the black-green coalition.

Update from August 25, 6:15 p.m.: CSU leader Markus Söder has rejected a black-green coalition at federal level on behalf of his party. “Black-green is not an option for me. Everyone can rely on that,” said Söder in the ARD “Summer Interview” on Sunday. With him as chairman of the CSU, such a coalition will definitely not happen.

Politicians from the CDU – including NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst – had recently shown themselves open to such an alliance. Söder went on to say that the rejection should apply regardless of who would run for the Union as candidate for chancellor.

Söder mocks sad Chancellor Scholz in “Summer Interview”

Update from August 25, 4:37 p.m.: After the knife attack in Solingen, Markus Söder calls for a more consistent deportation policyHe believes that Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is barely capable of taking action. The CSU leader says he does not trust the traffic light coalition to change migration policy. Scholz is currently unable to organize a majority in his government. “Basically, Olaf Scholz is – if we are honest – a sad chancellor,” said Söder. He added: “The best thing would be for Olaf Scholz to hand over responsibility to us – then things will go faster.”

Söder (CSU) in ARD summer interview: More police powers after Solingen

Update from August 25, 3:03 p.m.: After the fatal knife attack in Solingen, CSU leader Markus Söder has called for more powers for the police to be able to carry out random checks in pedestrian zones, for example. “We do not have the right tools to react to and against violence,” said Söder in ARD-“Summer Interview” according to the advance notice. “You will be checked in your car, without any reason. Not in pedestrian zones,” said Söder.

ARD interview: Söder wants faster deportations after attack in Solingen

Update from August 25, 2:09 p.m.: After the knife attack in Solingen, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder is calling for a stricter deportation policy for rejected asylum seekers. “Anyone who is an asylum seeker but is not entitled to asylum must leave the country,” the CSU leader said today in ARD-Format “Ask yourself”, where citizens can ask questions online. A ARD summer interview with Söder will be shown this evening in the program “Report from Berlin.”

Söder in the ARD summer interview: How does he view the Union’s K question?

Initial report: Berlin – Will CDU leader Friedrich Merz become the Union’s candidate for chancellor – or maybe Markus Söder? After Merz’ ARD-Summer interview this Sunday (25 August) the CSU leader speaks with capital office studio manager Markus Preiß. In the Advance notice It is said that Söder sees two options for his future: Prime Minister or Chancellor.

CSU politician Holetschek: “It is undisputed that Söder can be chancellor”

The CDU/CSU union wants to officially decide on a candidate for chancellor after the state elections in the east. The Bavarian CSU parliamentary group leader, for example, believes that his party leader has the necessary skills. “For me, there is no doubt that Markus Söder can be chancellor. He has proven often enough that he is a strong leader and that people trust him,” Holetschek recently told the Augsburg General.

The state elections in Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg are in September. The next federal election is scheduled to take place on September 28, 2025.

“Söder wants to make the Union more edgy again and win back conservative voters,” commented the Munich Merkur the coalition possibilities. “Wüst and Merz, on the other hand, want to keep as many options open as possible in order to be able to lower the price in simultaneous negotiations with the SPD and the Greens after the federal election,” says the article Union dispute over the Greens.

Söder hopes for votes from AfD voters in federal election

According to the latest Insa survey, the Union is still the frontrunner. According to the survey, a grand coalition or a Jamaica coalition would be possible for the Union. Black-Green, on the other hand, would not be enough to secure a government majority. A recent Civey survey, on the other hand, showed that a majority doubts whether Söder has the ability to be chancellor.

Bavaria’s Prime Ministers since 1945 View photo gallery

What does Bavaria’s Prime Minister say himself? In Söder’s ZDF-Summer interview last month, he explained that in the next federal election he would expect many swing voters from the AfD to hope. Söder specifically mentioned frustrated voters who switched to the AfD in protest against the policies of the current traffic light coalition, but did not support the party’s fundamental goals.

CSU leader Markus Söder: majority of AfD voters still able to support Union

“And at the moment when a change of government is imminent, I believe that a large part of them will also be able to bind themselves, especially if the concepts for this are developed.” It is therefore his “urgent recommendation” for the Union to develop clear concepts in migration policy and economic policy. “We will do that,” he said. “Then I think we will ultimately be able to lead Germany well into the future.” (frs with dpa)