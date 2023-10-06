Home page politics

CSU leader and Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder. (Archive image) © Peter Kneffel/dpa

During a speech at the final spurt of his campaign for the state elections in Bavaria, CSU leader Markus Söder shot at the traffic lights and Chancellor Scholz.

Munich – The latest polls show him in first place: Even if the result is likely to be modest, CSU boss and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder is preparing for a comfortable victory in the Bavarian election on Sunday (October 8th). After the election, tough discussions and explorations about a government coalition are likely to await him, but Söder is unlikely to let that destroy his good mood.

CSU boss Söder jokes about Scholz’s injury: “Talked more about jogging”

At his final rally in Munich, he couldn’t resist once again targeting Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s (SPD) traffic light coalition. The Chancellor himself found himself in the firing line of the Bavarian Prime Minister. The IAA, the International Automobile Exhibition, took place in Munich in September. Although it was difficult to bring the exhibition to Munich, it was still successful in the end, the CSU boss boasted and commented on the opening speeches at the exhibition.

One of the speakers at the fair was Scholz – with an eye patch because he had recently had an accident while jogging and therefore injured his face. “The Chancellor spoke more about jogging and the challenges he had while jogging,” joked Söder. This caused loud laughter among his party supporters in the hall.

State election in Bavaria: Söder and Wüst attack traffic lights

Söder’s counterpart from North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst, also took part in the final rally. Both Söder and Wüst attacked the traffic lights. “We have to send this traffic light into the desert in 2025,” said Söder, referring to the federal election. But the state elections are also an important turning point. It is important that there is “continuity and stability”. In addition to Scholz, Söder also criticized Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens). He might be “climate minister,” but not economics minister.

Wüst demanded: “This rusty government traffic light belongs in the recycling yard.” CDU leader Friedrich Merz was not in Munich himself, he only addressed the several hundred guests in the Löwenbräukeller in a video message. He called for the state election to also be a vote on the federal government’s policies. Anyone standing in the voting booth on Sunday should “think again about the traffic lights in Berlin,” said Merz in his video message. (bb/dpa)