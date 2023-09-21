Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

The CSU made gains again in a survey shortly before the state elections in Bavaria. There is a three-way battle for second place. The FDP has to continue to worry.

Munich – Almost three and a half weeks before the Bavarian election, the election campaign is developing into a neck-and-neck race between Free Voters and the Greens. In a survey by the opinion research institute Civey on behalf of Augsburg General and Mirror Both parties are currently tied at 14 percent. While the Greens lost one percentage point compared to the last survey, the Free Voters gained two percentage points. The fight to see who will become the second strongest force in the Free State is completely open shortly before the election.

Bavaria election: Survey shows three-way fight for second place – FDP has to continue to worry

After the leaflet affair surrounding their boss Hubert Aiwanger, the Free Voters were recently at 17 percent in surveys by other institutes, a record high. In the last state election in 2018, Economics Minister Aiwanger’s party achieved 11.6 percent.

The AfD is just behind the Free Voters and the Greens with 13 percent. The right-wing populists lost a full four percentage points compared to the last survey. The fifth strongest force would be the SPD with nine percent. The FDP is at 4 percent in the survey and is therefore below the five percent hurdle. The Free Democrats around top candidate Martin Hagen must therefore continue to fear a return to parliament.

CSU is making gains again in surveys – Söder can breathe a sigh of relief

Prime Minister Markus Söder’s CSU can breathe a sigh of relief in the latest survey. The Christian Socials improved by two percentage points compared to previous surveys and reached 38 percent. This means that the CSU is only just behind the magical 40 percent mark in Bavaria.

Prime Minister Markus Söder’s CSU has made gains again in the last survey for the Bavarian election. © Tobias C. Köhler/dpa

Despite the three-way battle between the Greens, Free Voters and AfD, there are signs that the current government coalition of CSU and Free Voters will continue. Söder had recently repeatedly emphasized that he did not want to form a coalition with the Greens in Bavaria. The CSU leader wants to stick to the so-called “bourgeois coalition”. The citizens of Bavaria will be asked to go to the polls on October 8th.

CSU 38 percent Alliance 90 / The Greens 14 percent Free voters 14 percent AfD 13 percent SPD 9 percent FDP 4 percent Other 8 percent

For the representative survey, around 5,000 Bavarians aged 18 and over were interviewed online between September 13th and 20th. The question was: “Who would you vote for if there were a state election in Bavaria on Sunday?” Civey gives the margin of error at 2.5 percentage points. (fd/dpa)